Fujitsu E5 notebooks – work just became so much easier

Credit: Image supplied by Fujitsu

Finding the perfect notebook for work can be confusing. There are literally hundreds out there, each available in a variety of configurations. That is why choosing a recognised brand with a history of excellence is both sensible and rewarding. Enter the Fujitsu Notebook Lifebook E5 series – the perfect laptops for the office.

The beauty of the E5 series is that there are only two base models to choose from – the Lifebook E5410 and E5510. The difference is in the display – 14-inches for the E5410 compared with 15.6 inches for the E5510. The former weighs in at 1.79kg, the latter at 2.04kg.

You don’t need dozens of different models with minute variations in their specifications. What you need for the office is a workhorse. A laptop that can go the distance and the hours. The E5s are designed to do precisely that. Fujitsu calls them business companions.

The series includes the latest 10th Generation Intel core processor, Windows 10 Pro, up to 64GB (2666 MHz) memory, PCIe SSD storage is standard, advanced security features such as fingerprint scanner, Windows Hello Camera, TPM 2.0, smartcard slot. It also has optional 4G, Intel Wi-Fi 6, and battery life of more than 10 hours.

That’s the basics – good, solid specs on all levels. But let’s drill down and have a look at what the E5410 and E5510 offer in several key areas.

The first, and arguably most important in today’s dramatically different business world, is security. With work from home a must for employees in many businesses, securing your machine – and the sensitive data it contains – is absolutely vital.

With the Lifebook E5 Series it is easy to ensure your data is both secure and private. There are no more passwords to remember or change regularly. Just log in with biometric authentication via fingerprint sensor or face recognition using the infrared camera and Windows Hello.

A further level of privacy is delivered by the webcam privacy camera shutter that physically covers the camera lens, preventing hacking and unauthorised access.

Office notebooks also need to be reliable. There is no point in buying a laptop that doesn’t deliver the goods and is always falling over. Not only does it need to look good and offer superior security but, vitally, it needs to function day in/day out.

The Lifebook E5 series is designed to do precisely that. High availability and minimum downtime rates are key. The Japanese and German engineered laptops are the product of elaborate test procedures including lifecycle, hinge, connector insertion, drop and pressure tests.

They are the ultimate result of Fujitsu’s award-winning production process and facilities, and the company’s 30-plus years of experience in delivering high quality notebooks to the market.

What you get with the E5s is continuous operation with 95 per cent availability thanks to the MS Modern Standby mode, even if your notebook is idle for a short period of time. But what happens if something does go wrong? All technology, no matter how robust, well developed and tested, is fallible. Fujitsu has that covered as well with an outstanding warranty and service policy.

This includes three years next business day (NBD) onsite service as standard – with upgrades to four hours and same business day (SBD) available; HDD/SSD retention as standard; and accidental damage protection is available.

Fujitsu is also recognised for its convenient serviceability and upgradeability ensuring users save both time and costs. There is no annoying fiddling with cables at your work station whether it be in the office or at home, and no tedious tinkering when you want to upgrade your notebook. Take advantage of easy access to key parts for quick and easy changing of the battery, memory or connectivity (LTE and WLAN) components. Simply dock your E5 to the port replicator and start working.

Staying connected is easy with a full set of ports supporting USB Type-C, Intel Wi-Fi 6 and optional 4G, full-sized HDMI, VGA and LAN connectors.

The Fujitsu Notebook Lifebook E5 series meets everyday business needs. Modern, reliable, secure, tough and well-connected. What are you waiting for! Get to work.

Find out more about the Fujitsu Notebook Lifebook E5 series here.



