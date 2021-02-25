How channel partners can leverage the nbn network to help deliver transformation and digital innovation to Australian SMBs

Of course, SMEs often face constrained resources with regards to IT. Skills shortages make it difficult to find in-house technology employees, and with the rate of technology innovation, it can be difficult to understand where the best investments into technology are for the business. Deloitte research shows that just 55 per cent of SMEs in Australia are considered to be at a “high” or “advanced” level of digital engagement, meaning that there remains a lot of room for channel organisations to step in and help articulate to these businesses the value of undergoing the necessary transformation exercises.

It’s easy to understand why transformation might be of interest. For many SMBs there is an opportunity to find new business opportunities and revenue streams at a time where there is a downturn to traditional revenue streams. Australian SMBs that achieve advanced levels of connectivity are 50 per cent more likely to grow revenue, seven times more likely to export, eight times more likely to create jobs, and can expect as much as 60 per cent more revenue per employee. For those businesses that aren’t already at that point, this becomes a strategic opportunity vastly superior to making cutbacks in-line with the reduced traditional business.

Research shows that overall IT budgets are expected to decline in the wake of the impact that COVID-19 has had on businesses. Despite this, IDC data suggests that spending on digital transformation projects will grow 10.4 per cent for the year .

2020 was a year of severe disruption, which caused organisations to re-think their entire approach to technology, both in terms of how they use it internally, and how they interact with their customers.

Helping lift Australia’s small and medium business capability

Australia’s SMB community is broad, and their internet requirements are equally broad in kind. Some sectors have faced the need to rapidly scale their broadband services in line with COVID-19. Healthcare and education, for example, have had an exponential increase in demand for the provision of video services. According to the CSIRO, prior to COVID-19, Australia averaged just 8.8 telehealth consultations per 1,000 people, but in April and May 2020 alone there were close to six million telehealth consultations conducted. Meanwhile, as noted by PwC, during lockdowns, as few as three per cent of Australian students were attending school as normal, with the rest relying on eLearning and the delivery of classwork over video and the cloud. This has placed a great strain on the internet services of many educational institutions which had previously relied on a majority of students to be located physically in the school.

Other businesses have looked to the changes that COVID-19 have forced on their operations as a strategic opportunity to undergo digital transformation activities and prepare their businesses for the “new normal” ahead. As mentioned in a KPMG report: “Previous economic crises, however, have also shown us that their effects will be felt for years to come and could lead to structural changes in the business environment. How then can companies prepare for and adapt to a post-COVID-19 world, and remain focused on the here and now at the same time?”

SMBs are very keen to understand their role in the post-pandemic world, where many of the habits that have been learned around social distancing and a preference for digital interactions will remain. To deliver these digital services and engage in the digital economy effectively, SMBs need broadband services that not only flexible and reliable, but also accessible and affordable.

With the initial build of the nbn™ network now complete, nbn is working hard to meet the evolving needs SMBs in line with the company’s purpose to lift the digital capability of Australia. Taking advantage of the momentum it has established in building the initial network, nbn recently announced a new Business Fibre Initiative which will involve the creation of up to 240 nbn™ Business Fibre Zones, including a presence in 85 regional centres. All businesses within these zones will have access to nbn’s wholesale premium-grade business offering, business nbn™ Enterprise Ethernet, with wholesale prices for service providers significantly reduced, in some cases by up to 67 per cent. These zones are expected to cover more than 700,000 business premises.

In addition, when a service provider places an order for Enterprise Ethernet, for an estimated 90 per cent of business premises in the national nbn™ network footprint, nbn will not charge the retailer for building the fibre. Plus, if a service provider signs up for a three-year Enterprise Ethernet plan, nbn will not charge the provider an up-front connection cost.