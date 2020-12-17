Vocus recognises its top channel partners for 2020

The winners were honoured during the Vocus Virtual Partner Conference

Credit: Vocus

Vocus has named this year’s top-performing channel partners in Australia, with GenNet, Ever Nimble, and Open Systems Technology making the list.

Vocus’ channel partner program has been revitalised in the last year, with strong onboarding and enablement programs designed to help partners hit the ground running and allowing them to focus on providing great value for customers.

This year’s channel partner awards took place at the virtual Vocus Partner Conference. The awards were comprised of five categories, each aligning to Vocus’ corporate values.

The ‘One Team’ award is given to the highest-performing partner and highlights collaboration with the Vocus team to win new business together.

The ‘Crazy About Customers’ award recognises the partner who constantly strives to put customers first. The ‘Disruptive Thinking Everyday’ award focuses on a partner that’s thought outside the box to help deliver a complex ICT solution for the customer.

The ‘Our People are the Difference’ award is presented to a standout individual at a partner company that’s gone above and beyond to collaborate with Vocus. And finally, the Partner of the Year award is awarded to a partner organisation that is completely aligned with all of the Vocus values.

PARTNER OF THE YEAR

GenNet

ONE TEAM

GenNet

Equate Technologies

Rachis Technology

East West Comms

Datamini

Ever Nimble

OUR PEOPLE ARE THE DIFFERENCE

Courtenay Snell – GenNet

Donna Chisolm - DuTel

Damien Saunders – Rachis Technology

Tom Bernadou – Riley

Shanil Daya – Ever Nimble

DISRUPTIVE THINKING EVERYDAY

Go Systems

Onshore Communications

Open Systems Technology

Datamini

Aqura

CRAZY ABOUT CUSTOMERS

Green Light

Telco Management

Aish Solutions

ESN Group

For this year’s Partner of the Year, GenNet, the award recognition was proof of the strong synergy between the two businesses.

“We are absolutely thrilled to win this award for 2020,” said Rodney Cox, co-founder and Head of Sales and Marketing at GenNet. “It’s testament to the relationships Vocus has with its customers and their ability to understand how powerful it is working with channel partners, resulting in high-value, well-rounded technology outcomes.”

“In a year that challenged businesses as they adapted to the disruption brought on by COVID-19, the channel partner awards were an opportunity to celebrate Vocus’ channel partners and what they’ve been able to deliver for our customers”, said Julia Walsh, Vocus General Manager, Enterprise & Government.

“While 2020 was year unlike any other, our channel partners remained steadfast in their commitment to collaborate with Vocus and offer quality solutions for our customers. We look forward to another strong year of partnerships.”