The new infosec channel: Offer clients the best data and Cloud security with Imperva

In today’s world of digital business application security drives success. And with complex and ever-changing threats, it’s more important than ever to gain visibility across your data and applications.



Applications consist of microservices, APIs, serverless functions, and unstructured data stores that didn’t exist only a year ago. To protect these modern applications now and in the future, Cloud WAAP needs to stop DDoS attacks, malicious bots, attacks on open APIs, and supply chain fraud.

Application security cannot be done in siloes and Imperva has engineered a single stack platform for WAF, API, DDoS, Account Take Over, Advanced Bot, and RASP security. RASP is a new addition to the NIST framework and important for secure DevOps and innovation to the cloud, at speed.

In a fast-moving landscape, your assets require constant protection, but analyzing every emerging threat is a burden on time and resources, particularly when you are working to service customers and develop new products and services.

Imperva protects the data of over 6,200 customers from cyber-attacks through all stages of their digital transformation. And we recently announced that we are in the Gartner Leaders quadrant for the seventh consecutive year in a row.

At Imperva, we know how much applications and attacks have changed in the last five years, and that’s why we built a platform that combines previously disparate technologies.

Offer big data security across any cloud

Today’s big data sets can be located across many locations, from on-premises data centres to global clouds. Enterprises need to understand what’s happening with their data, where it’s stored, who’s accessing it, how much is accessed, and where it’s fundamentally going.

The challenge is customers are generating data in many locations – from their own data centres to public clouds.

In October, we announced that Imperva has entered into an agreement to acquire jSonar, a company with an incredible product and technology perfectly aligned with our mission to protect data and all paths to it.

Together, we will be able to deliver a fundamentally new approach to data security to help enterprises address today’s and tomorrow’s needs.

jSonar has conceived and built the data security platform of the future: A platform that eliminates the need to distinguish between environments, applications or locations.

With jSonar, Imperva will be able to provide comprehensive security to support the entire data lifecycle using a blend of agents and agentless to cover for hundreds of different data stores and environments, both on-premise and in the cloud.

For partners, this enables you to quickly secure data stores no matter what kind (structured or unstructured) of customer data, or where it lives (cloud or on-premise) and provide a layer for estate-wide analytics and control.

Meet cloud compliance with audit-ready reports out of the box

Organisations across most industries have some level of compliance and regulatory requirements. A company can be audited at any time for compliance and, in the case of GDPR, there can be heavy penalties for non-conformance.

When it comes to cloud-based and distributed data, you can’t be compliant if you don’t know how secure your data is or where it resides. Take control of cloud data security and compliance by partnering with Imperva.

At Imperva, we help our partners identify and classify sensitive data in the cloud and make compliance easier by providing out of the box audit-ready reports with just a few clicks.

Meeting compliance should not mean drowning in data and admin.

Imperva Cloud Data Security offers you real-time visibility of your cloud data, with automated discovery, classification, continuous monitoring, and security insights that reduce data breach risk and help you comply with data privacy and protection regulations.

Imperva is a cybersecurity leader who has width of solutions catered to cover both applications and data security needs.

