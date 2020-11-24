The silent partner for every business

Credit: Photo 99962453 © Monkey Business Images | Dreamstime.com

The sophisticated Fujitsu Server PRIMERGY TX2550 M5 dual-socket tower server combines high performance, expandability and energy efficiency to meet the requirements of business – it’s just as suited to the office as it is to a rack in the server room.

And that is important. Fujitsu says a business should rely only proven servers that will help support key initiatives and innovations. It should not compromise on quality for budget or sacrifice performance for the price. As such it is important to use a trusted technology partner like Fujitsu with its years of experience helping organisations innovate their business with quality and robust servers. The PRIMERGY TX2550 M5 lays the foundation for digital business. Its powerful system comes with the latest Intel Xeon Processor Scalable Family CPUs with 26 cores, along with up to 1.5TB of high-speed 2933 MT/s DDR4 and Intel Optane DC persistent memory technology making it ideal for most CPU/memory driven requirements such as demanding business applications (industry specific, analytics apps), business processing (ERP, CRM) and virtualised workloads.

Intel Optane DC persistent memory is an innovative memory technology that delivers a combination of affordable large capacity and non-volatile persistence. It radically improves on the datacentre memory-storage hierarchy of the past and brings massive data sets closer to the CPU for faster time to insight.

The server is designed for huge expandability with up to 32 hard drives, NVMe options, advanced RAID and a range of high-throughput networking cards including DynamicLOM options, making it highly suitable for storage-centric requirements such as collaboration/IT infrastructure workloads and even high-data transfer web or Big Data configurations.

Drives and RAID controllers can be tailored to specific business needs and budgets. Powerful and cost-effective networking options are available depending on individual business needs and budget. The combination of basic capabilities via onboard LAN plus higher performance optional DynamicLOM via OCP, offers flexibility and cost-effective growth capabilities. High throughput cards enable growth for the highest data rate requirements.

Up to eight expansion slots – in maximal optional configuration: 7 x PCLe and 1 x PCI-32 – are available for future growth. A high-end graphics card boosts performance for VDI, CAD, web requirements. Most importantly, the server is designed for silent operation making it ideal for offices. It also delivers up to 96% per cent efficient, dual power supplies.

The versatile slots offer flexible expandability for the integration of existing and new storage controllers, networking cards and graphics capability. Further capabilities can be added depending on business needs. A rack upgrade unit allows users to invest in a system designed for scalability as when required.

The Cool-safe Advanced Thermal Design ensures operation in higher ambient temperatures, avoiding the need for expenditure on special cooling. Furthermore, the server comes with Fujitsu iRMC S5 and ISM Essential, which respectively, enhance admin productivity and provide a quick path to infrastructure management.

The server also has regular free updates of BIOS, firmware and selected software. The onboard iRMC S5 comes with interactive web UI and conforms to Redfish, providing unified API support for heterogenous environment. As such it is optimised for both datacentres and SMEs who can rely on the latest generation server management.

In addition, two internal M.2 devices support hypervisor installations or mirroring while TPM2.0 modules enhance security.

The new, free, ISM Essential license provides a quick start to infrastructure management with essential monitoring and update functions while ISM advanced is a fully featured version of ISM that provides comprehensive converged infrastructure management capabilities.

Converged datacentre management provides organisations with centralised control over the entire infrastructure that includes servers, storage, networking, cloud management software, as well as power and cooling, using a single user interface.

The PRIMERGY TX2550 offers an excellent value proposition for organisations: Attractive with low acquisition and operating cost; flexible foundation for infrastructure tasks; rich set of optional features for future growth.

Built for business, the Fujitsu Server PRIMERGY TX2550 M5 server delivers power packed performance across workloads, highly expandable and flexible design, and is made to be upgrade ready and efficient. It’s the silent partner for every office.

For further information, or for any product and availability queries please contact Fujitsu Channel Sales at Channel.Sales@au.fujitsu.com