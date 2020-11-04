ASUS for business

Credit: ASUS supplied

Known as one of the world’s most popular brands in the gaming industry, ASUS has been constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible and strives to deliver products and technologies that are industry leading. With this popularity mirrored in the consumer segment, ASUS is now targeting the business arena with an array of relevant and essential products. ASUS not only has a full line-up of business laptops, but also all-in-one PCs, desktops, monitors, servers, wireless solutions and networking devices.

ASUS is ready for serious business - confident with its product offerings and warranty support services, to fully cater to business customers. ASUS is passionate about technology and driven by innovation. It strives to create an effortless and joyful digital life for everyone. It searches for incredible ideas and experiences, and aspires to deliver the incredible in everything it does.

But ambition and fine words mean nothing if the product does not meet the highest of standards. In today’s highly competitive marketplace, and mobile workforce, business laptops must be smart looking, fast and strong, with an outstanding display and long-life battery. They must be light and portable, able to go anywhere, and do virtually anything.



Happily, the specs do the talking when it comes to ASUS business laptops.

Heading ASUS’ charge into the business space is the ExpertBook series and its flagship, the ExpertBook B9, is the master of lightness and power.

Combining enterprise-grade security, portability, performance and durability, the ExpertBook B9 features a sleek precision-crafted minimalist chassis that weighs from 870gm. Superslim bezels enable a 14‑inch display to fit into its 13‑inch‑class chassis, making it extremely compact. It can be slipped into a briefcase so it’s always available.

The B9 is built for travel with amazing battery life of up to 24 hours. The dual-storage design, a full set of I/O ports, innovative ASUS NumberPad10, and proximity sensor improve on-the-go work efficiency. Constructed solidly with magnesium-lithium alloy and extra structural rigidity, it meets US MIL-STD 810H US military standards. Enterprise-grade security ensures that confidential data is kept safe. And that’s vital in a cut-throat business world.

ExpertBook B9 is powered by up to an 11th Generation Intel® Core™ i7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics and superfast Intel Wi-Fi 6, providing quick and responsive computing, network, and graphical performance. Dual SSDs support RAID 0 and RAID 1 technology, provide options for faster data transfer or secure data backup. Advanced video conferencing solutions include AI noise-cancelling audio for crystal-clear sound and ASUS Wi-Fi Master technology for stable network connections. Highly portable, powerful, and tough, ExpertBook B9 is built for the corporate world.

It also has all the benefits of the Windows 10 Pro operating system which powers the world’s largest selection of business devices. With Windows 10 Pro serving as the foundation of a modern workplace, business users also gain comprehensive security, business-class tools, and flexible management.

And that is just the ExpertBook B9. There is an ASUS laptop with the specifications and configurations to meet the needs of every business customer. Each one is backed by ASUS Premium Care Service options which include extended warranties, next business day onsite repair, accidental damage protection, battery warranty and hard drive retention.

Learn more about ASUS Premium Care Service options here.



And it seems the experts agree: ASUS was recently named laptop brand of 2020 by LaptopMag. The publication had this to say about the ASUS range: “What’s most exciting about Asus’ collection is that it proves how capable the company is at crafting compelling laptops in a wide range of categories as shown by the ExpertBook B9450, an ultralight-weight business laptop; the ProArt StudioBook Pro, a stunning workstation.”



“Asus offers one of the best business laptops around in the Asus ExpertBook B9450.”

LaptopMag concluded: “Asus has finally risen to the top to claim the crown. After years of pushing innovative and risky features packed in the most glorious designs we’ve seen, it all finally paid off. The company practically willed products with dual-screen displays and super powerful detachable gaming machines into existence.” With such a vast portfolio and technologically advanced products to offer, the company is looking for resellers to come on board and either contact an ASUS Commercial Business Manager or ASUS’ distributor Synnex for more information of how they can learn more about ASUS products, become a reseller and engage with ASUS for opportunities galore.

Meet the Commercial Business Managers at ASUS

For further details and information visit http://www.asus.com/au/business.

