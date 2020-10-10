APC supports and rewards channel partners through APC Amplify

For the past six years, global leader in IT infrastructure, power and cooling, APC by Schneider Electric, has celebrated the success of its highest performing partners through the APC Amplify rewards program. And that isn’t about to stop. Despite the world facing new challenges arising from the current unprecedented situation, APC remains focused on connecting and engaging its valued network of trusted partners.

And this year APC has gone further, announcing that as of September 2, 2020, the channel’s technical community can also earn rewards via APC Amplify in the form of instant cash rewards for EDGE certifications.

Schneider Electric General Manager Channels, Alliances & Operations (Pacific), Joseph Vijay, says, “We are thrilled to continue Amplify into 2021 – our wonderful rewards program which has its foundations firmly anchored in education, collaboration and customer excellence which our partners exemplify in spades. We feel privileged that our partners actively participate and each year our winners come together in August or September to be treated to a week in an exciting location, hosted by one of our global Schneider teams with unique access to our innovation, philosophy and culture. I am so proud to be the custodian of this wonderful program and I look forward to hosting all of you again in 2021.”

Through APC Amplify, partners are supported and rewarded to grow their business with APC. In addition to everyday rewards based on sales and training, there are also annual awards travel and study trips aboard to numerous Schneider Electric R&D locations all over the world.

UPS Solutions general manager, Isaac Prakash, remembers a previous trip to Barcelona with Amplify. “Great food, sites and nights out. Staying at the W over there was next level as well. We were with a good group and made some long term friendships from the trip. Take me back,” he says. This year due to international travel restrictions, APC has instead focused on partners being rewarded to travel and explore the beauty of their own ‘backyard’ in Australia. Regardless of the destination, the focus is on rewarding the efforts of the Partners – Ashley Mazabow, Dean Bromley, Troy Woore, Brendan Dunn and Arthur Dematons – who topped the APC Amplify program with their consistent commitment throughout the 2019-20 year.

APC Amplify is about building deeper connections with its channel and that includes new developing partnerships. IP Trading sales manager, Ashley Mazabow, says, “We have only been a partner for a few years. Since expanding our partnership and signing up for the Amplify program, we have seen genuine rewards for our efforts and we have been incentivised to sell more as well to learn more about APC products and offerings.”

The program also rewards and recognises partners for the completion of on-demand training and certification. Intelli Systems inside sales representative, Dean Bromley, noted: “The amount of on-demand training tied into the Amplify program is of great assistance. It also provides you with the prompts to maximise your revenue, while rewarding the sales person.”

APC Amplify is an ongoing story of partner growth, enablement and support. Since 2015, the program has given more than 1000 participating members access to more than $100,000 in Visa card rewards, and organised other rewards such as local partner networking events and six global travel experiences with strong Schneider Electric R&D exploration and unique cultural activities.

BDC services managing director, Brendan Dunn, says APC Amplify has a two-fold benefit: “Learning about newly released products such as Ecostruxure IT and Edge-Ready infrastructure solutions improves the range of hardware, service and software that BDC Services offers our customers. APC Amplify also offers great benefits to our sales team and is a very easy to use platform that makes our interaction with Schneider Electric an efficient and effective process.”

PREH Australia project manager, Arthur Dematons, also found APC Amplify had benefited his role through “understanding some of the products better and also learning about new products.”

This year, APC has made it easier for partners to redeem their rewards with a virtual offering and lowered threshold so they can start earning rewards sooner! After registering with APC Amplify partners can earn rewards for transacting eligible APC sales, completing training and other partner activities, then watch their points accumulate. These can then be exchanged for cash rewards. It’s the APC Amplify way.

PJ Corporate Electrical Co-owner and service manager, Troy Woore, says, “The program encourages engagement and continued development with incentive to progress you along the journey.”





