Powering performance at the intersection of the network and applications

Enterprises have been forced into rapid digitisation due to COVID-19. In fact, as much as 88 per cent of all enterprise workforces are now remote, according to Gartner, and even the world’s biggest companies are saying they’ve seen as much transformation in weeks as were planned in years.

The hybrid world organisations now find themselves in creates new complications for IT teams and their partners. In a challenging business environment poor application performance isn’t an option. It results in lower productivity, lost revenue and customers, whilst costing ICT partners time and money trying to identify and remediate performance issues.

Yet with workers in their homes connecting via the public web, remote work has brought with it more opportunities for connections to fail. Running in unison with digitisation, organisations need to redefine their network infrastructure to tackle this challenge – this means having the ability to visualise, optimise, accelerate and remediate and secure application performance over any network.

IT leaders are looking for solutions to help them guide and support their organisations both through this transition. They are often looking to reduce complexity and the number of devices under management. Running in unison with digitisation, organisations are redefining their network infrastructure.

Agility control and cost savings

Facing this core challenge of improving network and application performance, software-defined networking in a wide area network (SDWAN) is helping with this redefinition - providing more agility, greater control, cost savings and potential performance improvements.

Whereas organisations and their IT partners may have relied in the past upon the MPLS provider for usage reporting, service assurance, SLAs and trouble-shooting, migrating to SDWAN and hybrid networks ensures that performance issues become increasingly less visible and more the responsibility of the partner/organisation.

Software solutions are available which can directly connect the end-user’s device to leading applications including Microsoft Office 365, Salesforce, ServiceNow, as well as hyperscalers such as Azure and AWS can boost productivity and efficiency in this context. It’s also possible to deliver exceptional performance to remote users for core applications such as ERPs, such as SAP, in their own data centres.

At the intersection of network and application performance

In a world where the network and applications are symbiotic, Riverbed sits at this intersection. Since 2004, Riverbed has built a strong brand as the leading WAN optimisation solution provider in the ANZ market. It has supported many geographically dispersed organisations in Asia Pacific which have unique challenges – such as users in many locations accessing Cloud hosted applications sitting on servers in Sydney, Singapore, Tokyo, the US or even Europe. Many of these users can be from 50 to 300 milliseconds away from the applications they rely on.

In today’s increasingly remote work environment, this challenge of latency impacting performance hasn’t disappeared but rather has evolved. Known for its traditional WAN optimisation solution, Steelhead, Riverbed has taken its market leading technology and applied it to today’s modern challenge – the remote worker.

With a five-star rated partner program offering subscription and consumption pricing and a commercial model that is focused on partner profitability, Riverbed is well placed to be an essential partner for SaaS, cloud, and networking – whether customers sit in the enterprise, government or mid-market space.

Riverbed has a best in class SDWAN solution comprising enterprise grade networking, SDWAN, advanced security, WAN Optimisation and application acceleration. This is all delivered on one single appliance, with feature-based licensing.

Riverbed also provides a dynamic Network Performance Monitoring solution, which has been recognised by Gartner in the top quadrant for the past seven years. It captures every packet and flow at scale across the entire IT infrastructure from DC, to devices, networks, end users and cloud and also has a powerful security module.

The network and applications are at the heart of a productive remote, cloud-driven workforce.

