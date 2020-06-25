Where are you going to keep your yottabytes? The new era of storage

Right now, there are 26 billion IoT devices in use. By 2025, there will be 75 billion devices creating individual digital footprints. An unimaginable, and perhaps unmanageable volume of data from IoT devices alone will flood the digital universe.

If you don’t realise how much data we generate, and how much more is to come, then start with this. Last year alone we created 500 million tweets, 294 billion emails, four petabytes of Facebook data, 65 billion WhatsApp messages and 4 terabytes of data from each connected car. Per day.

You can forget gigabytes or even terabytes. It’s expected that 2020 will see the creation of 44 zettabytes (1,000 bytes) of data. That’s 44,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 bytes. And as IDC expects the world to generate 103 zettabytes of data by 2023, the impending age of the yottabyte (1,000 zettabytes) is in plain sight.

But how valuable and accessible that mass of data will be to the world of business is another question. As connected devices talk to other hardware, there will be a colossal amount of data to collect and store, before you even consider mining it for valuable insights or making it accessible to users.

In essence, there will be as many challenges as opportunities.

Transforming the future of digital transformation

As data volumes accelerate beyond our wildest expectations, the digital transformation plans of a year or two ago must evolve right alongside. To capitalise on those plans, businesses and organisations need to question which devices and sources they will collect data from, and the insights and value it will add to their operations. They will also need to invest in storage solutions which will take them effortlessly from today’s zettabytes to the year of the yottabyte.

Today’s businesses have two significant challenges.

The first is the vast amount of data created daily, coupled with the fact that it’s processed everywhere - from edge to core to cloud. And the second is that while our expectations of being able to access data from anywhere, anytime and on any device continue to push new boundaries, IT is simultaneously under increasing pressure to become more simple, agile, efficient and cost-effective.

The new priorities

How we access data and infrastructure is also radically different to twelve months ago.

As we utilise more concurrent remote connections and endpoints, the availability, scalability, and flexibility of IT infrastructure become key business priorities.

We now must acknowledge that storage devices are no longer just storage devices. We also expect them to support and run applications. In effect, storage has transformed to become application-based ready.

Introducing a ground-breaking approach to data storage

Dell EMC PowerStore is a pioneering modern infrastructure platform built from the ground up with best-in-class expertise and technology to address the challenges of the data era.

One of PowerStore’s game-changing features is AppsON. This industry-first capability allows VMware virtualised workloads to run directly on the purpose-built array. Administrators can deploy apps directly on the array for greater flexibility.

AppsON is ideal for data-intensive workloads in core or edge locations and infrastructure applications.

PowerStore ticks all the boxes

Eric Burgener, research vice president, Infrastructure Systems, Platforms and Technologies Group, IDC says “As organisations modernise their IT infrastructure, they must embrace technology that streamlines operations, eliminates complexity and can scale in the face of exponential data growth.

“By developing Dell EMC PowerStore through an infrastructure-centric lens, the company has created a platform that can tackle today’s IT challenges while being flexible and scalable enough to meet future IT needs.”

The future of storage

