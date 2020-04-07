Connecting businesses, governments, and communities in uncertain times

Credit: Dreamstime

The world is seemingly always on, expectations always growing, and there are challenges around every corner. Enter the COVID-19 pandemic, and complexity, like the virus itself, grows exponentially.



It’s a tragic time, with the health crisis resulting in heavy losses of lives and widespread fear and anxiety. The subsequent economic crisis is resulting in heavy losses of employment, business and big changes to the way we lead our lives.



Large numbers of us are working from home, doing what we can to keep paying the bills, trying our hand as part time educators with children studying from home. And for the first time for many, we’re confined indoors with our partners and families, day and night. You’re laughing because it’s true – and that’s OK, we need to keep our sense of humour and stay positive in tough times.



We also have to ensure our businesses keep running, we look after our people and our customers, we manage costs, adapt to new ways of working, and be as efficient as possible.



This requires us to remove complexity, streamline our operations and keep things simple. It means having the agility to get around roadblocks, re-imagining business models and workflows, and focusing on what really matters – how we deliver for customers.

At Vocus, we are a leading specialist fibre and network solutions provider. We connect businesses, governments, and communities across Australia and New Zealand, to the world.



With our world-class expertise, team of partners, brilliant network, and unique customer focus, we make brilliant solutions simple for enterprise and government organisations.



Listening and asking lots of questions is a big part of what we do, so that we can deliver the right solutions to help organisations transform, accelerate, and grow. It’s what our customers say sets us apart in the market.



We recently launched a new-look brand to reflect who we are as a business, and our vision to deliver an experience that is brilliant made simple.

At the heart of that is making it simple and easy for customers to connect with a world-class network and enabling them to take control of their services.

It involves us working as one team across our organisation and with our partners, to deliver brilliant solutions that work. And when we get that right, we know everyone wins.

During this period of the COVID-19 pandemic, we know our customers are relying on us more than ever. It’s an uncertain and challenging time, and we’re proud to be working together with our partners to continue delivering secure, reliable network solutions to help customers in a time of crisis.

Since late February 2020, we’ve steadily put in place measures to care for the health and well-being of our people and our customers, as well as ensure the continuity of our business and the delivery of services for customers.

Recognising a critical need for many of our customers, we fast tracked more than 350 network upgrades for customers in March, as they shifted workloads and introduced remote working at scale. This has seen us deliver services in days, and in some cases hours.

We also announced a strategic partnership with Zoom Video Communications, a leader in video-first unified communications. It’s something we had been working on for several months, but we were able to bring forward plans so we could do more to help customers quickly build and improve video collaboration capabilities across their organisations.

Chief Executive, Enterprise & Government, Andrew Wildblood recently spoke to the team in an all-hands Zoom meeting about the importance of working together with a nimble, innovative partner community, that is trusted by our customers.

“We know in the current environment, many organisations are being challenged in terms of how they maintain business continuity, as they adapt the way they work. And the challenges will continue as businesses start assessing and thinking through what they need to do to recover.”

“Our fibre and network solutions play a critical role for customers, and together with the capability of our partners, we can genuinely make a real difference,” he said.

So as life and the world around us continues to get more complicated, we’re committed more than ever to making things better, simpler and easier.

If you’d like a way of working and a partnering opportunity that is brilliant made simple, we hope you’ll join us. Reach out to Monique Esplin at monique.esplin@vocus.com.au to learn more about the Vocus Channel Partner Program.