Discover how to profile, authenticate and authorise network access

Together, Aruba and Palo Alto Networks provide a powerful solution, allowing you to deliver superior visibility, security and control for all corporate, IoT and personal devices on the network.

The Challenge

As the trend toward more flexible, productive network topology grows, the challenge is how to incorporate the security and control a mobile-first architecture needs to cover both wired and wireless connectivity. How do an organisation’s networking and security teams centrally define policies and controls that apply whenever and wherever users and devices connect? What happens when a legitimate user or device is compromised after connecting? In addition, organisations face an onslaught of headless and internet of things, or IoT, devices connecting to the general IT infrastructure. Many of these devices are plugged into the network and introduce new vectors for vulnerabilities.

Overview

Aruba® ClearPass™ is a proven network access control and policy management product that can discover, profile, authenticate and authorise any network access on wired or wireless networks, including BYOD and IoT devices. Its position as network gatekeeper enables secure network access and accelerated attack response. It integrates with Aruba IntroSpect™ User and Entity Behaviour Analytics and can be deployed on any vendor’s network infrastructure. Aruba IntroSpect UEBA is a network-agnostic family of continuous monitoring and advanced attack detection software. It uses machine learning to detect changes in user and device behaviour indicative of attacks that have evaded traditional security defences. Machine learning algorithms generate risk scores based on the severity of attacks, along with the associated forensic information, to speed up incident investigations for security teams.

Together, Aruba and Palo Alto Networks® deliver a powerful approach that integrates with the Palo Alto Networks Security Operating Platform. Aruba ClearPass Secure NAC provides real-time, user-to-device mapping and device health checks. Aruba IntroSpect UEBA makes use of Palo Alto Networks next-generation firewall, or NGFW, logs to detect changes in user or device behaviour, large or small, that often indicate insider attacks. Both products generate logs and alerts that can be sent to the cloud-based Palo Alto Networks Logging Service. This combined offering brings you superior visibility into corporate, IoT and devices on the network, allowing you to enforce firewall policies and application access based on user identity and device security posture.

Benefits of the solution

Applies enhanced user and device context, including role, health and more, to NGFW rules and policies for protection against unsanctioned traffic

Protects network users from threats, such as phishing, malware and exploits

Stops unauthorised users and devices by implementing a single policy of authorisation and enforcement across wired and wireless networks, up to the application level, for users and IoT devices

Enables closed-loop attack detection via NGFW and policy-based response with ClearPass

Leverages existing NGFWs to provide a new dimension of machine learning-based attack detection for insider attacks

Enables comprehensive, cloud-based logging

