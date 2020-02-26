Helping customers address their data challenges in 2020 and beyond

Credit: ID 149073662 © Nipitpon Sing-ad | Dreamstime.com

Dealing with data will be a key challenge for organisations in 2020. Research from Gartner shows while CIOs are facing constrained budgets, the pressure is on to elevate IT from a cost centre to a growth centre. This means CIOs are looking at high value technologies, including analytics, AI, IoT, containerisation, edge computing, VR/AR and blockchain, all of which were listed in the top 10 IT priorities for CIOs in 2020 by Adapt.

The common denominator between these is they are intensely data-driven. What this means for the channel is transformation and technology investment will present a fantastic opportunity to assist organisations with their data solutions.

One area where organisations are struggling, and turning to channel organisations to help develop solutions, is in the scale of data, and the need to find collection, collation, and analysis efficiencies. IDC research shows by 2023, digital transformation will grow to represent 50 per cent of all ICT investment, and the largest growth will be in data. However, with IT budgets being constrained, CIOs will need to do more with data, with fewer resources.

Furthermore, CIOs are being called into board meetings more frequently as the regulatory environment around data, and the risk profile data represents, becomes an even greater compliance concern to organisations. For example, Forbes reports the average cost of a data breach will exceed $US150 million by 2020, and there has been a four-fold increase in the costs of cyber-crime since 2015.

As Forbes contributor Betsy Atkins said: “A recent Gartner report says detection and response plans should be the top security priority for organisations. Prevention is no longer the primary focus of a cyber-security program; it’s a matter of quickly detecting breaches and having a plan in place to respond and mitigate.”

Channel partners need to be aware of the competing challenges CIOs face – they’re being pressured on one end to turn data into a competitive asset for their organisations, but at the other end of the spectrum they need to remain cognisant at all times that data requires significant risk mitigation. Solutions to address these challenges need to be holistic and comprehensive, and due to the blend of vendors and solutions that will generally be involved, CIOs will be heavily reliant on partners to understand the conflicting priorities, and to develop robust roadmaps and solutions.

Building the most comprehensive best practice approach to data backups

It is in this context Veeam is releasing its latest update, Veeam Availability Suite V10, which is designed to help partners address the pain points of CIOs by making data more strategic, while lowering risk.

Developed around the principle of delivering “Better Backup. Faster. Stronger. Smarter,” the new Veeam Availability Suite v10 release brings 150 new innovations and enhanced features to the existing suite. These key features include:

Enhanced NAS Backup, which delivers faster incremental backups on commodity hardware, and the flexibility to store unstructured NAS data on cheaper storage, or alternatively tier to the cloud.

Enhanced Instant VM Recovery, which delivers recovery times by up to five times.

Ransomware Protection with Veeam Cloud Tier, which protects organisations by making backup copies immutable.

Scale-out Backup Repository, which allows for the duplication of backups to object storage as soon as they are created, providing for fast redundancy.

Data Integration API, which allows the organisation to connect the data management ecosystem to third party applications and scripts. This allows for far more efficient data mining and security analysis.

In addition to enabling better analytics, data monitoring, and cloud operations, a good backup and recovery solution needs to be integral to the security and governance posture of a company. Many of the new and enhanced features within Veeam Availability Suite have been designed to help test and maintain security, compliance, and privacy within the strictest risk profiles and guidelines.

For channel organisations Veeam Availability Suite V10 offers new opportunities – the enhanced feature set and innovation in this new solution allows for partners to revive deals that fell short for missing capabilities. The new Suite V10 is also expected to find new audiences by giving partners the chance to approach new business. Additionally, there is the opportunity to approach existing customers to develop new solutions around the wider range of capabilities in the Suite V10.

In short, with organisations looking to their hybrid cloud environments to provide competitive differentiation; Veeam Availability Suite V10 can provide the security and data solutions for organisations to further unlock new cloud capabilities. At each step of the process, the partner has an opportunity, supported by Veeam, to be proactive in supplying new technology visions and solutions around backup.

Data empowers organisations to better understand their customers, interact with them in complex and rich ways, and drive more efficient business practices. In line with this, the cost of data breaches is escalating, and is now a potential business-ending event. Having a robust backup and recovery strategy is essential to the health and risk management of the company, and Veeam Availability Suite V10 delivers a solution to help organisations drive into 2020 and beyond.

Known as an industry leader in backup, Veeam has been in the Gartner ‘Leader’ quadrant for data centre backup and recovery solutions for the past three years. For channel organisations, Veeam can underpin a robust, cloud-focused approach to data, as their partner organisations go through their digital transformation projects. In this way, partners can modernise the data security and redundancy strategy every CIO will need to present to their boards, and through this enable a more strategic use of data.

Click here to find out more about Veeam Availability Suite v10.














