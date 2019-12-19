How channel organisations are building successful practices around DocuSign

DocuSign’s new Agreement Cloud solution is proving very popular with the channel in international markets.

DocuSign is investing heavily in the Asia Pacific channel. With 66 active partners across the distribution, reseller, and ISV space, the digital agreements specialist is looking to grow the practice further as it continues to make gains in the local market.

For the channel, the appeal of DocuSign is not the margins that it offers. The real opportunity is in the development of a consulting and integrations practice around DocuSign, leveraging the technology as part of a broader engagement that promotes efficiency and productivity within the customer.

DocuSign’s new Agreement Cloud solution is proving very popular with the channel in international markets. In June, three major integrator partners – ATG, Simplus and Spaulding Ridge – announced they were launching consulting practices around the Agreement Cloud.

"From the outset we knew the DocuSign Agreement Cloud was a major step forward in simplifying and accelerating the way that companies think about, work with and manage their agreement processes," Simplus EVP of strategy and business development, Lance Evanson, said, in a press release.

"We have a strong partnership with DocuSign and have helped elevate our joint customers' use of technology to deliver better results for their end users. We are expanding our DocuSign practice to make that even more effective."

To fully capitalise on the opportunities the DocuSign Agreement Cloud provides, services are an important component to ensure an organisation can successfully navigate and implement the required features. The service has been structured around customisation, with more than a dozen native applications, and over 350 integrations into a wide suite of industry applications. Helping organisations navigate this environment to arrive at the specific blend of applications that suits their needs offers channel partners an opportunity to deliver added value to customers.

For ISVs, DocuSign has a range of flexible partnership options that allow customers to integrate directly within their OEM structure via APIs. DocuSign provides its partners with a comprehensive developer centre featuring step-by-step walkthroughs, a visual API explorer, and community forums.

DocuSign also provides training for all partners, as well as sales and marketing support, to help raise their visibility as a go-to resource for expertise on the solution.

DocuSign’s customisation in practice

Two major global clients of DocuSign demonstrate just how tailored the solution can be – and why channel partners are often called on to ensure DocuSign provides the greatest value back to the customer.

Salesforces’ own business model relies on high volume trade, and the company found that while it had a remarkably efficient CRM, it was struggling to complete sign-ups in an efficient manner. Each sales representative was spending too much time managing the agreement preparation and processing, and for a company with a sales force of thousands, it was a lot of lost opportunity.

By implementing DocuSign, Salesforce improved the rate of agreements to 71 per cent completed within the hour, 90 per cent within the day. Tight integration within the Salesforce environment also allowed for automated workflow with approvals. The agreement process across primary contact, to procurement, and to the CFO for the final signature, now happens in a streamlined process, within seconds.

LinkedIn needs no introduction, but as a major player in the social media space, the volume of agreements it handles is truly staggering. Streamlining any backend processes to ensure maximum efficiency is a critical priority for the organisation. With DocuSign, LinkedIn was able to reduce the time to invoice from 25 days to just five.

Furthermore, the company saw the security of contracts as a critical element, and was able to improve contract security by generating non-modifiable PDFs of contract documents.

“Speed is a very important factor when it comes to solving specific challenges for our customers, and to make sure that we do not experience delays we often used DocuSign,” LinkedIn enterprise sales manager – talent solutions Benelux, Jeroen Dries, said. “That is good for them, but also for us, being a publicly traded company. It is also important we keep our promises and DocuSign can help to ensure that speed is guaranteed.”

These very different implementations and use-cases for DocuSign show what a varied solution it is, and with the Agreement Cloud, organisations can tailor the solution to their specific sector and vertical needs further.

To realise the full benefit of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, organisations are going to look to their partners to develop solutions that work within their environment, and that’s the driving reason behind DocuSign’s growing investment in the local channel.

