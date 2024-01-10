SAP taps Angela Colantuono to lead A/NZ region

Angela Colantuono (SAP) Credit: Supplied

SAP has appointed Angela Colantuono as president and managing director for SAP Australia and New Zealand as Damien Bueno steps down.

Colantuono joined SAP in 2017 and has previously held roles as vice president and head of SAP SuccessFactors for A/NZ and most recently as head of SAP SuccessFactors HXM for Asia Pacific and Japan.

Paul Marriott, president of SAP Asia Pacific and Japan, said A/NZ was a key unit of the APJ region, one of the fastest-growing regions globally for SAP.

"I am confident Angela’s uncompromising focus on driving customer value and building a strong partner ecosystem will support the next phase of growth in A/NZ," he said.

Colantuono said customers had to navigate an increasingly complex operating environment with inflation, supply chain challenges, increased cyber threats and regulation. Technology had become critical to helping them respond to and manage this complexity.

“I look forward to working with our customers to help solve for many of these challenges and build operational resilience, leveraging SAP capabilities including Business AI to automate their processes, enhance the user experiences and improve their decision-making," she said.

Bueno, meanwhile, is to focus on global cloud transformation strategy within SAP after nearly six years leading the A/NZ region.

"I thank Damien Bueno for his leadership over the last five years, delivering continued customer success and growth for A/NZ, and know he will bring extensive expertise to his global role," Marriott said.

Colantuono will report directly to Marriott and will continue to be based in Melbourne.