ATech flies in data portal to Airservices Australia

Brisbane-based ATech has overhauled data collection and management for of 11 per cent of the world’s airspace, via Airservices Australia.

The cloud hosting and web development firm delivered the Aeronautical Data Originator (ADO) portal to the government-owned organisation.

According to David Foster, Airservices Australia’s AIS data integrity manager, said they threw a “big challenge” a ATech to help design and build a user-friendly aeronautical data collection portal from scratch.

Airservices Australia is responsible for the collection, management and distribution of essential aeronautical data and information, providing the operational information necessary for the safe and efficient conduct of national and international air navigation throughout Australia and its territories.

According to an announcement, Airservices Australia is responsible for the safe and efficient management of 11 per cent of the world’s airspace and the provision of aviation rescue firefighting services at Australia’s airports.

The ADO portal is now being rolled out to 1000 aeronautical data originators at 600 organisations across Australia, including airports, military operators and government services.

“ATech has worked with all levels of the government for many years,” Sarah-Jane Peterschlingmann, said managing director of ATech. “We invest in deeply understanding our clients' needs and have the technical expertise to deliver high quality results, on time and within budget. The feedback we receive from clients is that they really appreciate our responsiveness. It’s what sets us apart.

“The ADO portal is a web-based, streamlined and customer-centric solution for how aeronautical information is collected, updated and stored. Its key benefits include reducing manual processes and ensuring accurate information to aviation users.”

Foster added that ATech’s “collaborative design work and agile development approach” was key to the successful build and deployment of the Airservices ADO Portal.

“With over 1000 users currently registered and using the ADO Portal, we’re incredibly proud to offer this new service milestone,” he said. “The portal improves our service offering and creates better outcomes for the aviation industry.”