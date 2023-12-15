Tech Data achieves AWS Migration Services competency

Nicholas Jamsek Credit: Supplied

Tech Data has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration Services competency and Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) for Microsoft Windows Server Delivery Partners (SDP) status.

These designations recognise Tech Data’s technical proficiency and proven success in automating and accelerating customer application migration and modernisation journeys.

“Tech Data was the first AWS distribution partner to attain the AWS Premier tier services partner status in Australia, and this recent AWS Migration Services Competency achievement further underscores our commitment to AWS globally and in Australia,” Tech Data A/NZ cloud business unit leader Nicholas Jamsek said.

“With our expertise and tools, we are actively collaborating with several partners to accelerate their cloud adoption journey and migrate their workload to AWS.”

AWS empowers businesses from startups to global enterprises with scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions. To facilitate seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established its competency and service delivery programs to help customers identify partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Tech Data and its partners benefit from leveraging proven AWS Migration Acceleration Program (MAP) processes, approaches and methodologies, supplemented by the Tech Data Workload Migration Assessment program which provides a structured, assessment-led approach to AWS migrations.