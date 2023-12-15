Hosted Network becomes Sophos MSP distie

Sophos partners can now access all MSP Flex monthly subscriptions through the telco.

Credit: Supplied

Cloud and telco provider, Hosted Network has become a Sophos MSP distributor.

Sophos’ MSP Flex is now integrated with Hosted Networks’ rebilling platform, offering MSPs streamlined reconciliation and customer-usage invoicing for the full Sophos MSP portfolio of cybersecurity solutions.

“We trust our community and made the strategic choice to leverage Sophos for many of our turnkey solutions such as SecureNetwork. The quick transition to a full MSP distributor is a direct response to the feedback from customers that being able to access all their cybersecurity-as-a-service needs in one place is a clear advantage for them,” Hosted Network CEO Ben Town said.

“The result is a true endpoint-to-edge security solution and a natural progression of the relationship between Hosted Network and Sophos.”

The move extends the relationship between Hosted Network and Sophos, which kicked off earlier this year with the release of Hosted’s SecureNetwork firewall solution based on Sophos firewall.

“As the threat landscape is moving so quickly, it is impossible for businesses to keep up on their own and the good news is, they don’t have to,” Sophos Asia Pacific and Japan MSP manager Cameron Reid said.

“This new arrangement with Hosted Network means that more Australian MSPs can leverage Sophos MSP Flex to help defend their customers from constantly evolving threats.” Sophos MSP Flex is available through Hosted Network now.”

In September, Hosted Network upped its partner game with the hiring of David Vidos as partner development manager – a role considered “pivotal” by the company.

