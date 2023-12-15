IT consultancy BizCubed co-founder Rebecca Zeus becomes CEO

Partner and co-founder Zachary Zeus will continue as co-CEO while launching a new business.

Sydney-based BizCubed has named its co-founder Rebecca Zeus to the role of co-CEO as it explores a “new iteration”.

Since 2017, as executive director, Zeus led the data engineering firm’s operations, recruitment and implemented an information security management system leading to ISO27001 certification.

Partner and co-CEO Zachary Zeus will continue in his leadership role while launching a new business, PyxGlobal.

"Bec has long been the driving force behind our business and its mode of operating," said Zachary Zeus. "BizCubed is now a woman-owned, woman-led business with Bec in the CEO role, guiding the team to build the next iteration of our data engineering operating systems and trust architecture services."

Founded in 2006, BizCubed is a Pentaho partner and specialises in business intelligence consulting, integration, deployment, and ongoing support for the Pentaho platform in Australia.

"Zach had the vision to launch BizCubed," said Rebecca Zeus. “My strength has always been in executing that vision.

"BizCubed is an engineering firm that focuses on building data ecosystems that work, and that help businesses like Bing Lee, Insignia, Boost Juice and AsureQuality make better decisions. We have created a methodology, fostered a culture and assembled a team that deliver on that promise for our customers."

“The timing is right to formalise the collaborative way in which we have already been running BizCubed, with me officially driving day-to-day business execution as CEO and majority owner," she added.