Motorola scoops $10M deal duo with NSW

Credit: NSW SES

Motorola Solutions has picked up two radio communications contracts with NSW worth collectively $10 million.

The networking infrastructure manufacturer will supply its SmartConnect solution to NSW’s State Emergency Services (SES).

In addition, it will supply the NSW Telco Authority (NSWTA) with WAVE PTX Government and Critical Connect for the state’s emergency services.

The technology is said to extend the reach of radio communication while providing first responders with interoperable voice and multimedia communication.

The SES contract comes as part of the government’s $10.5 million Flood Rescue Capability Enhancement Program with SmartConnect helping responders automatically switch to available broadband and satellite networks when they’re outside radio coverage zones.

According to Motorola, this will allow uninterrupted access to NSW Public Safety Network which is used by 50 public safety agencies and over 50,000 first responders and emergency personnel across the state.

The application is a subscription service that provides extended coverage and reliable connectivity by automatically switching channels between land mobile radio (LMR) and broadband networks. The service can also roam onto satellites for extended coverage in remote areas.

Meanwhile, for NSW Telco Authority, WAVE PTX Government will enable first responders to communicate seamlessly via voice, data and video across a variety of devices and networks.

Solutions include a mobile application for first responders that provides secure multimedia messaging, emergency calling, remote monitoring and live video streaming capabilities.

Using Motorola Solutions’ Critical Connect service, a cloud-based interoperability gateway and infrastructure, responders will also get secure access to the Public Safety Network, the company added.

“Extreme weather events and natural disasters are becoming more frequent and severe in Australia, reinforcing the need for resilient and widespread communication that keeps first responders safe and connected wherever they are,” said Con Balaskas, managing director for Australia and New Zealand, Motorola Solutions. “By automatically switching between the best available communication networks, SmartConnect helps first responders to stay focused on their mission instead of the technology that supports them.”

“WAVE PTX Government and Critical Connect streamline and simplify their ability to communicate, regardless of whether they use radios, smartphones or other devices that combine both technologies,” Balaskas added. “This gives first responders more ways to share critical information and enables faster, more effective responses to incidents.”