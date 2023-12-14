Cythera eyes Australia-wide expansion

Security consulting house looks to grow new offices in Brisbane, Sydney and Perth.

L-R: Euan Prentice, Craig Joyce, Tim Sank and Ben Cuthbert (Cythera) Credit: Cythera

Melbourne-based cyber security consultancy Cythera is planning to grow its Australian footprint as it celebrates its fifth anniversary.

The company currently has 30 people in Melbourne and recently opened offices in Brisbane, Sydney and Perth, where it aims to grow further.

Specifically, the company expects to double its size within three years, both in headcount and revenue, and focus solely on the Australian market.



The new offices will offer an expanded portfolio of solutions while the Melbourne-based headquarters will remain the business' engineering hub.

“The strength of Cythera lies in the exceptional team and the curious mindset we bring to each threat scenario,” said Ben Cuthbert, services director at Cythera.

“We've invested in a team who have robust skill sets from coding to API fluency and threat hunting. We then enable them to be more productive with the implementation of automation, enrichment and threat intelligence feeds. This frees up our people to move from 'routine security tasks' into deep-thinking and explorative security workflows.”

Founded by Craig Joyce, Euan Prentice, Tim Sank and Cuthbert, Cythera launched as a security operations centre (SOC) and security services suite for mid-market organisations in 2018.

"During the early stages of Cythera, we faced the hurdles of building market awareness and identifying technologies that could grow yet remain financially feasible for small and medium enterprises with budget and resource constraints,” said Joyce, director of Cythera.

“Our consistent pursuit of excellence in security, along with extensive testing and strategic partnerships, played a key role in navigating these challenges."

Earlier this year, Cythera was recognised as Rapid7 Asia Pacific Partner of the Year and APAC MSSP of the Year for CrowdStrike.

"For us, providing cyber security capability is not just about technological solutions - it's about understanding and addressing the specific requirements of each customer regardless of their organisation size or security maturity," added Sank, Cythera sales director.