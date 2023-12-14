Lee Scott steps down as Leading Edge CEO

Goes into semi-retirement as Charlie Davey steps in.

Lee Scott Credit: ARN

After close to two decades with Leading Edge Australia, CEO Lee Scott has decided to step down.

The group's current COO, Charlie Davey, will step in as Scott’s successor of the independent retail group.

Davey has part of the Leading Edge leadership team for the last five years and previously worked for Camera House, Optus and Big W.

Scott took over the CEO role in July 2023 and will officially step down on 31 December.

In a statement, Leading Edge chairman Peter Knock said Scott took on the leadership role at a time when the business was under significant pressure given the continuing challenges of the Australian retail marketplace and associated cost of living issues.

“He maintained and enhanced the company’s position which has seen continued growth in initiatives such as Staff Shop, Leading Edge Appliances, Diamond Republic, Category and Essentials Membership offerings,” Knock said.

“Under his stewardship, membership has continued to grow and the financial performance of the business has stabilised.

Scott will be moving into semi-retirement to travel with his wife. He began working for Leading Edge in 2004, across a variety of general manager positions before leaving in 2018 and returning once more in 2021. Prior to Leading Edge, Scott spent more than 19 years with Dick Smith Electronics.

“The board has taken the opportunity to thank Lee for his tremendous efforts and support. Not just as CEO but his work with Leading Edge that stretches back to 2004,” Knock said.

To support Davey in his new role, the board has constructed an executive committee (ExCo) to provide additional advice and experience to the many complexities that make up Leading Edge Australia.

Scott has agreed to serve on the ExCo along with current director and previous CEO, Simon Lane, and current executive consultant and ex-CEO Graham Dear.

Davey will chair the ExCo and having three previous CEOs assisting him in hands-on activity every week will be a huge benefit to him and the company, Knock stated.

“As the business enters the holiday period it is no secret that trading conditions remain tough and cost of living and interest rates are contributing to a challenging retail environment,” Knock said.

Knock explained the board made tough decisions at the end of last financial year to restructure the Australian business and exit the New Zealand market.

“These decisions have led to a continued improvement in business performance to date, where the budget continues to be achieved in this financial year,” Knock said.

“Membership growth and other initiatives continue to prosper. There are good cash reserves and the UK business is now in record-breaking areas in financial performance.

“It is expected that by the end of [the] 2023-24 financial year, Charlie will have been able to continue and expand on the journey of the company and many exciting plans beyond.”