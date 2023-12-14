Telstra to hit 100% renewable energy target by 2025

The latest project is forecast to generate enough energy to power 30,000 homes.

Vicky Brady (Telstra) Credit: Supplied

Telstra is set to enable renewable energy generation equivalent to 100 per cent of its consumption by 2025 through a new deal for a solar farm in Queensland.

The agreement sees Telstra sign a power purchase agreement (PPA), its sixth such agreement, with Global Power Generation (GPC) for a solar farm to be built in Bundaberg, Queensland.

According to the telco, the agreement will secure up to 153 GWH per annum of renewable energy output to the electricity grid, with the project forecast to generate enough renewable energy to power around 30,000 homes.

Additionally, Telstra CEO Vicki Brady said the project is expected to create over 100 jobs during the 12- to 18-month construction phase.

She also said Telstra has supported more than $1.2 billion worth of renewable energy projects across Queensland, Victoria and NSW.

“Once these projects are fully up and running, our share of their renewable energy output will be equivalent to our own electricity consumption,” she said.

“We also have a significant focus on reducing our own emissions and working with our customers, business partners and suppliers to support their emission reduction efforts.”

“As of June this year, we have reduced our combined scope 1 and 2 emissions by 30 per cent and our scope 3 emissions by 28 per cent, from a FY19 baseline,” she added.

