A23 CEO Simon Metcalfe steps aside as Natalie Legg steps up

Metcalfe will now take on the role of chief growth officer.

Natalie Legg (A23) Credit: A23

Canberra IT services provider A23 has promoted Natalie Legg to the role of CEO as Simon Metcalfe steps aside.

Formerly chief operating officer, Legg is one of the 11 original team members who founded A23 in 2016 and steered its growth to 60 staff and $30 million in revenue.

According to outgoing Metcalfe, Legg is a “strong leader” who contributed to getting A23 to where it is today. “She is going to be laser focused on growth, operationally and culturally,” he added.

Metcalfe, meanwhile, will now take on the role of chief growth officer and be focused on expanding the company into Sydney and Brisbane, as well as its client base and offerings.

Legg, who also owns a café and a bar in Canberra, said she was keen for the company to expand beyond the city and take on more private sector clients.

“At a cultural level, I want to lead a company with clear communications and positive culture,” she said. “And I hope we can continue to be an employer of choice, championing diversity with more women and diverse cultural backgrounds.”

Now holding several federal government clients, it is now targeting another 75 per cent growth over the next three years.

The company currently offers services and consulting in cloud readiness, strategy and adoption services, business applications, data and analytics, cyber security, digital workspaces, networking and infrastructure platforms.

“We are aiming for 25 per cent year-on-year growth over the next three years,” said A23 chair Dean Taylor.

“Natalie and Simon have both invested so much in the company and are committed to its success. The transition is a positive refresh that ensures continuity, while turbocharging growth. It is a win-win.”

Earlier this month, A23 won the HPE Silver Partner of the Year award during an awards ceremony hosted at 12-Micron in Sydney.