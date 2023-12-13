ACA Pacific brings Quantum Myriad to Australian partners

Credit: ACA Pacific

ACA Pacific has signed a distribution agreement with US-based IT services provider Quantum for their storage solution Myriad in Australia.

The deal will see ACA Pacific supply Quantum’s object storage software, which ACA said is “cloud-native and all-flash".

The solution aims to help organisations store unstructured data which is largely still kept in disks – “systems designed decades ago”.

Quantum made Myriad, which is containerised and Kubernetes-orchestrated, and released it into general available last month.

“We’ve wasted no time making it available to our resellers, and by extension to Australian businesses,” said Quantum Australia and New Zealand general manager Mark Gill.

“Myriad’s modern cloud-native architecture makes it an easy-to-use solution that overcomes the limitations of hardware-centric designs and enables customers to adapt to future storage requirements while reducing the burden on IT workforce. It brings new levels of simplicity and adaptability to high-performance workloads without the constraints of specialised hardware.”

Although Myriad is a month old, Gill said Quantum has big plans for the solution and its ability to eliminate the challenges of traditional storage subsystems.

The initial Myriad release will be available on Quantum appliances, but customers can provide their own hardware in the future.

“Myriad expands Quantum's portfolio of solutions for unstructured data and is ideally suited for emerging high-growth use cases that require more performance and more scale, including AI and machine learning, modern data lakes, VFX and animation, and other high-bandwidth and high IOPs applications,” Gill added.