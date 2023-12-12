Register your interest in EDGE 2024

The new-look EDGE 2024 conference will be held from 28 - 30 July 2024 at RACV Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast.

Credit: EDGE

ARN and Reseller News are proud to launch a new-look EDGE 2024, the leading technology industry conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand.

Set for 28 July - 30 July 2024, the conference will be held at a new location at RACV Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast.

Attendance at EDGE 2024 is aimed at decision-makers shaping the technology landscape on both sides of the Tasman. Please register your interest in attending EDGE 2024 here.

The agenda for the conference is currently in development and will feature an impressive lineup of speakers and topics.

This will be underpinned by EDGE Research, housing in-depth end-user and partner analysis across Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ), uniquely delivered in partnership with Tech Research Asia industry analyst Mark Iles.

New Zealand-based delegates will continue to have their own dedicated Kiwi track featuring tailored research within the full conference agenda.

The destination event is designed to provide a local lens on business insights, offering a step-by-step guide around technology monetisation, business growth, customer acquisition and priorities.

Shaped by industry feedback and consultation, EDGE 2024 will play host to the most influential business leaders in technology, reflective of a diverse, innovative and expanding channel ecosystem.

Armed with fresh research and data points that will be delivered at EDGE 2024, Iles and an executive line-up of speakers will help partners answer key questions in tackling these latest technology trends.

This event will bring together emerging and established technology players, spanning large-scale business consultants, service providers and system integrators, to bleeding edge start-ups, cloud specialists and boutique agencies.

This creates a unique environment in which extreme partner types can come together for an industry sales kick-off shaped by objective analysis and lucrative outsourcing takeaways.

