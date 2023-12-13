Wild Tech powers up JET Charge with new ERP system

Utilising NetSuite tech to trim down the number of processes and systems in place.

Grant Wild (Wild Tech) Credit: Wild Tech

Melbourne-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) specialist Wild Tech has brought in a new system for electric vehicle (EV) charging company JET Charge, streamlining its operations in the process.



Founded in 2013, JET Charge provides EV charging products for both personal and professional usage in Australia and New Zealand. In Australia, JET Charge has been developing a number of EV charging projects across the country.

During 2023, such projects include collaborating with ENGIE, Rocland Estate and the South Australian government for a Roclands EV smart charging trial project in the Barossa Valley in South Australia and a contract for an electric bus charging station in Perth.

Utilising NetSuite technology, Wild Tech has set out to trim down the number of processes and systems JET Charge uses to track infrastructure projects, maintenance and customer relationships.

The digital transformation at play is to focus on modernising payroll, streamlining accounts and bill management, enhancing logistic operations, implementing systems to manage customer relationships and track sakes and refining processes for resource allocation and asset performance.

The project is currently ongoing and is on track to be completed on schedule in 2024.

“The completion of this project will position JET Charge as a market-leading digital leader in the EV space, also establishing the solid groundwork for continuous adaptation and ongoing support, development and services,” said Wild Tech CEO Grant Wild.

“As JET Charge grows and expands, the systems we put in place will also scale. Implementation of financial and inventory management for CAAS (charging-as-a-service) will help them as this side of the business grows.”

Last year, Wild Tech implemented NetSuite for mining technology company Chrysos Corporation.