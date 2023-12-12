Tech Data signs up Arista Networks for A/NZ

Aims to address "growing need for large-scale networking solutions in the IT channel"

Andy Berry (Tech Data) Credit: Supplied

Tech Data has inked a "milestone" distribution agreement with Arista Networks for the Australia and New Zealand market.

The TD Synnex-owned distributor will now offer local partners Arista's entire portfolio of software-driven cloud networking solutions for large data centres and campus environments.

Tech Data called the deal a "significant milestone" in its "commitment to empowering channel partners and customers as they navigate their journey into the cloud".

Tech Data said partners can pair Arista's solutions with its own value-added services that "address the entire sales cycle".

"We look forward to helping empower more businesses in the region with innovative networking solutions that drive efficiency, security, and growth," said Andy Berry, vice president and country general manager for A/NZ.

"This new partnership also solidifies Tech Data's position as a leading distributor in the A/NZ region, further enhancing our ability to provide world-class support and expertise to channel partners seeking to navigate the complex landscape of cloud networking solutions."

Tech Data added that partners will be able to reduce operational expenses through Arista's simplified architectures, data-driven analytics and segment-based security.

In October, Arista' released its new switches to target ultra-low latency networking demands, supporting data centre, financial and industrial control applications.



