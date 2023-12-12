CyberCX courts Australian Open cyber security partnership extension

John Paitaridis (CyberCX) Credit: Supplied

CyberCX has scored an extended partnership with the Australian Open as its official cyber security partner for 2024.



Under the extended partnership, CyberCX said it will strengthen Tennis Australia’s digital defences and provide its cyber security services to support the delivery of the tournament.

“The Australian Open is an iconic and important event for the local community and for an audience of millions more tuning in around the world,” said CyberCX CEO John Paitaridis.

“As the inaugural cyber security partner of the Australian Open in 2023, we are proud to return and provide our leading cyber expertise to support a successful tournament in 2024.”

Tennis Australia chief commercial officer Cedric Cornelis added that he recognises CyberCX’s continued commitment to support the tournament, as well as the “broader tennis community”.

“As the industry leader in the cybersecurity space, CyberCX are the ideal partner for the Australian Open, the largest sport and entertainment event in the world in January. We look forward continuing to work with their team to deliver an outstanding summer of tennis,” he added.

For the 2023 tournament, Infosys lent its technology expertise to the Australian Open, as revealed in January of this year, providing a range of services for both players and the audience