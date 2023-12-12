Sektor inks Aussie deal with solar tech vendor PowerStack

L-R; Michael Bragg (PowerStack), James Huntley (PowerStack), Steve Davis (PowerStack), Chris McGrath (Sektor), Tom Kinkade (Sektor) Credit: Sektor

Sektor has signed an Australian distribution agreement with Wollongong-based solar technology solutions provider PowerStack.

PowerStack provides solutions that allow organisations to run infrastructure – including security cameras, monitoring devices, safety lighting, Wi-Fi phones and help points – in locations where there is no existing electrical output.

According to an announcement by Sektor, PowerStack is used in locations including university campuses, mine sites and government facilities.

“Our vertical solar poles are a game changer for powering infrastructure in sites without an existing power supply or where traditional infrastructure needs to be refitted," said Michael Bragg, global sales director for PowerStack.

"We know there is a significant demand for our technology in Australia and a push towards sustainable design and we have selected Sektor to help us reach that market."

Bragg said PowerStack chose Sektor for several key reasons. "First and foremost, because of their outreach," he said.

"Sektor has a wide range of partners to help us expand our presence. Our solution powers some of the products Sektor sells – such as security cameras and help points – so it’s a natural extension to the conversations that Sektor is already having.”

Meanwhile, Tom Kinkade, Sektor’s security sales manager, said PowerStack's solutions' existing technology portfolio enables "Sektor to deliver complete solutions, even in areas where there is no traditional underground power".

"Solar power is so fundamental to Australia’s future and with PowerStack solar poles, Sektor is excited to be able to play a role in broadening the reach of this amazing green technology," he added.

Sektor also signed a deal with Skyhigh Security to its distribution portfolio in Australia back in September, tapping into its security service edge portfolio.









