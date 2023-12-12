Fed launches $17M AI adoption program

Will launch five AI centres across Australia.

Ed Husic (Minister for Industry and Science) Credit: Supplied

The federal government has revealed a $17 million program to drive artificial intelligence (AI) among Australian businesses.

Launched by the Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic on 8 December, the program will see the government establish up to five AI Adopt centres across Australia.

Each centre will target businesses in one of the key priority areas of the National Reconstruction Fund creating a network of industry-specific centres designed and offering free training to eligible businesses.

These, according to Husic’s office, will showcase the capabilities of AI, guide businesses on how to adopt AI responsibly and efficiently and provide specialist training to help develop specific skills to effectively manage AI.

“Harnessing the power of AI will enhance productivity helping to crack one of the biggest challenges facing Australia,” Husic said.

“This network of centres will give businesses clear and direct advice on how to integrate AI into their work systems. AI has enormous potential to support Australian businesses to gain a competitive edge in global markets.”

Applications for the Responsible Artificial Intelligence Adopt Program are open until 29 January 2023.