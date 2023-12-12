Sydney’s Plerion gains AWS Security Competency

Becomes first in Australia to achieve competency.

L-R: Mike Rahmati, Pierre Liddle and Paul Garner (Plerion) Credit: Plerion

Cloud security start-up Plerion has become the first Australian Amazon Web Services (AWS) partner to achieve its Security Competency.

The Sydney-based company recognises its security-focused solutions for specific workloads and use cases using AWS security services, including Amazon Guard Duty, AWS Macie, and AWS SecurityHub.

Plerion has met AWS’s requirements for providing cyber security in AWS across the following disciplines: perimeter protection, identity and access management, threat detection and response, infrastructure protection, data protection, compliance and privacy and application security.

Founded in 2022, Plerion offers an all-in-one cloud security platform that helps customers proactively identify, prioritize and mitigate risks within their cloud operating environments, including AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.

The company has Australian and global customers including PayU, Deputy and MediaWorks and claims to have doubled its headcount this year.

“Achieving AWS Security Competency status is a real vote of confidence in Plerion’s unique capabilities, and showcases our credibility in answering market demand,” said Pierre Liddle, co-founder and CTO of Plerion.

"Our expanded collaboration with AWS will provide a much-needed holistic approach to security to all companies looking to make cloud security more simple.”

Last November, Plerion joined the AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for organisations that provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS, enabling Plerion to double down on engagement with the AWS Sales organisation globally.

Plerion also became an AWS Security Hub Partner, allowing customers to push its insights into AWS Security Hub, extending AWS native cloud security posture management service.

The expanded collaboration means Plerion will work more with existing partners such as Digital Futures and DNX and recruit managed security services provider partners.

“The cloud security market is booming, and with it comes a massive pool of opportunities to help customers simplify cloud security,” said Mike Rahmati, co-founder and CEO of Plerion.

“Working more closely with AWS as well as expanding our collaboration with more MSSPs and cloud consulting partners in 2024 will be instrumental in expanding our Australia and New Zealand footprint while driving successful security outcomes for customers.”

Last week, Mantel Group’s AWS specialist practice CMD Solutions achieved the AWS Resilience Services Competency in the Resilience Design category.

This specialisation, which was announced at AWS' re:Invent conference for 2023, recognises Mantel Group as an AWS partner that provides validated solutions to help customers improve their critical systems availability and resilience posture using AWS Resilience Services.