Swoop scores fixed wireless rollout deal for regional Vic

Alex West (Swoop) Credit: Swoop

Swoop has been chosen by the Victorian state government as its telco partner to roll out its Connecting Victoria program, providing services to Mt Baw Baw, Moe and Morwell.

The ongoing $550 million program focuses on fast-tracking mobile and broadband connectivity in the state with a bevvy of initiatives, with Swoop claiming it covers over 130,000 businesses and households in 180 towns that face connectivity issues.

Swoop’s contribution to the program sees it offer fixed wireless services to the three regional areas, with installation already completed and allowing internet services with speeds of up to 70 Mbps for downloads and 20 Mbps for uploads.

According to Swoop CEO Alex West, Mt Baw Baw is a “significant” tourism hub, with the new services supporting tourists and remote and hybrid workers in the area.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with the Victorian government as our partner to implement one of the most impactful programs in the state, bringing about positive transformations in the lives of households and businesses across regional Victoria,” West added.

Previously, the state government worked with Telstra in 2021 to invest a total of $5.4 million into overhauling regional connectivity, focusing on mobile coverage in Annuello, Wandown, Beverford and Woorinen South.