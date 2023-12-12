InteliCare and JNC team up for $2.3M aged care deal

Will deploy tech to Hardi Aged Care over next three years.

Credit: InteliCare

Australian Securities Exchange- (ASX) listed software vendor InteliCare has inked a partnership with Sydney-based JNC Technologies Group.

The deal will see JNC deploy Intelicare’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) application to Hardi Aged Care over the next three years, plus a year extension.

The expected annual SaaS fees post-full deployment will total $500,000 while the total hardware implementation fees are expected to be $1.8 million.

Under the agreement, a revenue-share model has been established between InteliCare and JNC, whereby the former will retain 66.67 per cent of the margin generated from the hardware reselling fees and application software reselling fees and JNC will receive 33.33 per cent of the margin generated.

Hardi is a private family-owned aged care business with six residential aged care facilities currently caring for approximately 600 residents.

JNC is a software business specialising in data aggregation and building software and algorithms to address specific industry challenges in the aged care and the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) sectors.

Meanwhile, InteliCare provides an artificial intelligent- (AI) driven solution to the aged, disability and healthcare sectors, which can provide a range of in-home activities and therefore can detect unusual occurrences.

“We are fortunate to be working with like-minded partners at both Hardi and InteliCare who share our vision to leverage innovation and technology to deliver better care solutions in aged care,” said Jason Buckley, JNC CMO.

“Collaboration provides immense promise for our organisations and marks a significant milestone as we combine InteliCare’s robust software with JNC’s platforms with Hardi’s strong family-based values in aged care. We look forward to accelerating better outcomes for care providers, care workers and those in need of care via our shared commitment to advancing aged care through innovation.’’

Daniel Pilbrow, InteliCare CEO, called the deal the start of a “long and fruitful partnership between InteliCare and JNC”.