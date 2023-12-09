Thor Essman calls time at Versent

Thor Essman (Versent) Credit: Versent

Thor Essman, founder of AWS specialist, Versent has called time, departing the organisation not long after its $267.5 million deal with Telstra.

In a post on LinkedIn Essman shared that 7 December marked the end of almost a decade-long journey.

“It’s a surreal feeling, and one that brings mixed emotions of pride, love, laughter, and a sweet sorrow, as I said goodbye to all the people who have made Versent amazing and continue to do so,” Essman said.

“The stories and memories we’ve shared, the things we’ve accomplished, and the impacts that we’ve made will forever be a part of all of us. Founding and building a community of like-minded people that could be themselves, while tackling immense challenges together, has been the best professional experience of my life.

“To everyone who is, or has been a part of Versent, thank you. You are what has made Versent special and a destination for those that want to be better.

“As for me this chapter in my life is DONE DONE.”

Essman stepped down from day-to-day operations in 2019, passing the baton to Robert Frendo at the time.

Essman continued as Versent’s CEO, but with a wider focus on growing the Versent Group, but by 2021, Paul Migliorini took over as CEO.

After his senior roles at NAB and Optus, Essman went on to set up Versent with a group of co-founders James Coxon and Eddie Smith, to offer services to the same market in which he used to be a customer.



Versent opened its doors in Melbourne in 2014 and grew at a rapid pace since, making key investments along the way including its acquisition of Contexti and spinning out its product offering, Stax.



