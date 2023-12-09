Tech Data A/NZ hires Robbie Upcroft to lead Microsoft business

Part of a move to accelerate the growth of Tech Data’s cloud portfolio.

Robbie Upcroft (Tech Data) Credit: Tech Data

Tech Data has appointed former Microsoft manager Robbie Upcroft to lead a business unit based on the tech giant.



According to the distributor, Upcroft will be part of Tech Data’s Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) leadership team and will be responsible for “accelerating success in Australia by delivering value across the Microsoft ecosystem.”

Specifically, he joins the cloud business unit of Tech Data A/NZ and will work alongside Nicholas Jamsek, cloud business unit leader, who will now head the Amazon Web Services (AWS) business unit.

Tech Data said Upcroft's appointment is part of a move to accelerate the growth of its cloud portfolio.

Upcroft comes into the role with over 25 years of experience in the channel, with close to three years spent as Microsoft Australia’s senior partner development manager, from February 2021 to September 2023.

Additionally, he also worked at Microsoft in Sydney and London for 11 years, from 2000 to 2011, in various channel sales roles.

Aside from Microsoft, Upcroft has also worked at Insentra, Webroot, Arrow ECS, McAfee and Tech Pacific.

“Robbie brings a wealth of knowledge, expertise, and relationships that he built over the years. We’re delighted to have him join Tech Data and are looking forward to his outstanding contributions to our thriving ecosystem,” said Andy Berry, VP and country general manager at Tech Data A/NZ.

Last month, analytics specialist SAS struck a global distribution agreement with Tech Data, which, in the Asia Pacific region, covered Australia in addition to Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, New Zealand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, South Korea, India and the Philippines.