Macquarie Telecom wins CJD Equipment contract from Telstra

Credit: CJD Equipment

Macquarie Telecom (MacTel) has brought in cyber security and networking services to construction equipment and truck distributor CJD Equipment, taking over from Telstra in the process.



CJD was founded in 1974 and supplies excavators, wheel loaders, hauliers, highway trucks and other equipment to construction and mining companies. The distributor is currently headquartered in Perth and operates with over 600 employees across 23 branches and dealerships.

Macquarie Telecom was tasked with migrating its accounting and inventory system to the cloud and improving its cyber security standing and network. To do so, MacTel deployed its artificial intelligence- (AI) powered secure access service edge (SASE), as well as SD-WAN, to help with the transition.

CJD managing director Alan Barnett said following a Telstra restructure, its business relationship manager was removed and the business had to pick a new partner.

“This industry is going to look very different in 10 years and we’ve got a partner in Macquarie that can guide us, take us to the cloud, keep our operations and customer relationships secure and ensure we can match up to the technological changes our customers and equipment manufacturing partners are making,” he said.

Specifically, the SASE tech monitors devices and networks and provides insights, while the AI capabilities are used to add to its understanding of the company’s baseline security “to only flag abnormal behaviour and not become burdensome,” according to MacTel.

The SD-WAN tech in play, meanwhile, has doubled connectivity speeds and has backup 4G and 5G connections when a major telco network outage takes place.

Past this deployment, Macquarie will help CJD with furthered digital transformation projects, particularly migrating data and applications to the cloud.

In March, MacTel inked a deal to move WA-based electricity provider Horizon Power from an on-premises data centre to a private cloud.