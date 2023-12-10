Mantel Group gains AWS Resilience Services competency

Recognises Mantel Group provides validated solutions to help customers improve their critical systems availability and resilience posture.

Andre Morgan (Mantel Group) Credit: Supplied

Mantel Group’s AWS specialist practice CMD Solutions has achieved Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Resilience Services Competency in the Resilience Design category.

This specialisation, which was announced at AWS' re:Invent conference for 2023, recognises Mantel Group as an AWS partner that provides validated solutions to help customers improve their critical systems availability and resilience posture using AWS Resilience Services.

As each customer and their critical workloads have unique availability requirements, AWS Resilience Competency Partners provide tailored guidance and solutions to achieve the highest system uptime needs.

Achieving the AWS Resilience Competency in the Resilience Design category differentiates Mantel Group as an AWS Partner that has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success supporting customers’ resilience goals.

“It underpins our expertise and the way that we incorporate resiliency into how we design, build and use AWS,” Mantel Group cloud partner Andre Morgan said.

“It's a core part of our DNA - we've been applying resiliency to our standard architecture for many years now.

“The Resiliency competency is very timely with so many potential threats from cyber-attacks and data breaches, also the risk posed by system failures resulting from single point sensitivities.

“We work with our customers to help them think about designing and developing resilient cloud solutions aligned with the business needs of the applications using them.”