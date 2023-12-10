TPG migrates 4G data services onto Ericsson-powered network

Credit: Supplied

TPG Telecom has migrated its 4G LTE data services onto its dual mode core (DMC) network, bringing them alongside its 5G services.

The new network is expected to increase operational efficiency, enable faster and more frequent software upgrades and allow solutions based on new technologies such as network slicing, low latency communications and network exposure.

Before the migration, TPG’s 4G LTE data services were managed by legacy virtual network functions (VNF) solutions.

A TPG spokesperson claimed that this migration makes it the first operator in Asia Pacific, as well as one of three operators globally, to move from native and virtualised data core solutions and to a DMC network based on cloud-native technologies.

Additionally, the spokesperson also claimed it is the first telco globally to use Ericsson’s solution.

“The successful migration of TPG Telecom’s 4G LTE data services to our existing Ericsson cloud-native dual-mode 5G Core network marks an important milestone in our efforts to build Australia’s most innovative and advanced mobile network,” said TPG Telecom CTO Giovanni Chiarelli.

Emilio Romeo, Head of Ericsson for Australia and New Zealand, added that the consolidation of TPG’s 4G LTE consumer and business data services into Ericsson’s dual mode 5G core “is testament to the innovation and value that our ongoing partnership is delivering to the Australian market”.

“The inclusion of consumer and business 4G LTE data services, and the impending consolidation of business 4G LTE services, into the cloud-native core network solution we already provide to TPG Telecom is a key step in delivering next-level use cases, services, scalability and reliability to all Australians,” he said.

The move to the consolidated DMC comes months after the pair signed a multi-year agreement to provide a cloud-native and artificial intelligence- (AI) powered analytics tool to improve network performance back in August.