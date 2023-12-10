KPMG puts Tim Robinson in charge of technology consulting

Replaces Richard Marrison, who has been promoted to Asia Pacific.

KPMG Australia has promoted Tim Robinson as its new partner-in-charge for technology consulting where he will lead the firm’s 1,200 strong team of technology and business specialists.

He replaces outgoing head of technology consulting Richard Marrison, who has been promoted to KPMG’s head of technology consulting for Asia Pacific and partner-in-charge for its deals enablement and review board.

Robinson has over two decades of experience in managing transformation programs and ensuring that the deployment of technology is aligned with business goals.

He has been a partner within the KPMG technology advisory business for more than seven years, having joined through the acquisition of Markets IT, a technology business Robinson founded, in 2011.

In his new role, Robinson will be responsible for building leadership in key areas of business transformation, supporting clients on large complex technology-related projects, as well as driving its work on emerging tech such as artificial intelligence (AI).

He will also focus on increasing KPMG’s engagement with major alliance partners.

“Beyond his technical knowhow, Tim is a business founder and leader who is hugely respected amongst his team, clients and industry peers. We also congratulate Richard on his promotion to a senior regional role at KPMG, having steered the tech team here for ten years,” KPMG Australia national managing partner of consulting Paul Howes said.

Robinson’s appointment will be effective from 1 January 2024.

“For years, our team has been the driving force behind our clients moving onto cloud-based systems and that work will continue, but it is the first step in a wider evolution,” Robinson said.

“The makeup of the KPMG team is one of our major strengths in the market. We have the right mix of young people, and those with decades of industry experience, to ensure we are steering in the right direction and combining business experience with technology knowledge.

“This means we are well positioned to give our clients the right advice and help them implement new solutions such as AI well into the future.”

In July, KPMG and Microsoft struck a $12 billion AI deal.