Cognizant deploys Tealium CDP for Uni of Melbourne

Platform aims to deliver "data-led and personalised experiences for students, staff and alumni"

University of Melbourne Credit: Dreamstime

Cognizant has overhauled the University of Melbourne's (UoM) data management with the help of Tealium's customer platform.

The university tasked the global systems integrator with providing "personalised experiences for students, staff and alumni" as part of its efforts to "enhance meaningful constituent engagement".

According to UoM, the customer data platform (CDP) is designed to "empower the university's constituents with relevant content and experiences based on their intent" and also to "inspire engagement on a deeper and continued basis".

“As we continually undertake processes of digital transformation, we have the opportunity to elevate the student experience," said Ai Lin Choo Macdonald, executive director of communications and marketing.

"We expect this journey will prove invaluable for the university, students and alumni as we create tailored lines of communication, based on individual needs.

“Coming into this transformation, our mission is to efficiently and effectively communicate with past, present and even future students, helping them engage with UoM on their terms.”

Speaking about the collaboration, Cognizant director Kristen Anderson said she was looking forward to helping UoM "improve engagement with students, alumni, and community.”

Cognizant Australia has also recently helped Bendigo and Adelaide Bank move onto Google Cloud and build a digital library application dedicated to war-torn Ukrainian children for a Brisbane not-for-profit.







