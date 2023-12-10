Infosys builds analytics platform for Spotlight Retail Group

Credit: Supplied

Digital services consulting giant Infosys has built an analytics platform for retail business operator Spotlight Retail Group to boost customer experience.

Leveraging Infosys’ AI-first offering, Infosys Topaz, Spotlight Retail Group enabled a hyper-personalised online shopping experience for its customers.

The improved customer experience has led to a growth of 113 percent in the customer base over a 12 month period and 93 percent in transactions.

This digital commerce platform is scalable on-demand and is helping Spotlight Retail Group meet the significant surge in transaction volumes among customers.

By integrating the advanced analytics capabilities powered by Infosys Topaz, the platform has elevated the online shopping experience for Spotlight Retail Group’s customers. With intelligent insights of customer behaviour, the digital commerce platform enables personalised customer journeys and new services like Click and Collect and Made-to-Measure for online shoppers.

“It’s exciting to see the strong customer and business outcomes enabled by the digital commerce platform we built for the Spotlight Retail Group. The deep insights on consumer behaviour and inventory enabled for the Spotlight team highlights the power of Infosys Topaz in helping enterprises become AI-ready,” Infosys executive VP and global head of customer, retail and logistics Karmesh Vaswani said.

The platform has enabled Spotlight Retail Group to better manage inventory, reduce occurrences of order cancellations due to insufficient stock, and faster order fulfilment helping significantly improve customer satisfaction levels.

“At Spotlight Retail Group, we are committed to continuously optimise customer experiences as one of our key competitive differentiators. One of the ways that we’ve done this is through greater investment in personalisation, and this is core to the digital commerce platform built with Infosys Topaz, leveraging its advanced analytics capabilities,” Spotlight Retail Group general manager of digital and omnichannel Tal Lall said.

“This platform now provides us with deeper customer insights while supporting scalability to meet customer demands and onboarding new brands. We are delighted to have collaborated with Infosys on this journey.”