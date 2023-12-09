Orro's Cunico steps aside as Greengarten becomes CEO

Dan Greengarten (Orro) Credit: Supplied

Managed services player, Orro has shifted leadership with Daniel Greengarten taking the helm as CEO and managing director while Rodd Cunico steps into a new capacity as non-executive director.

This transition comes after Orro made a number of acquisitions in the past 18 months, including RIOT Solutions, eSecure, and NW Computing.

Greengarten has been an integral part of Orro since the company launched in 2021, as Chief Operating Officer. Cunico, in his new capacity, will work closely with Greengarten on the company’s acquisition strategy.

“The experience of being CEO for such a dedicated, intelligent, and creative team has been immensely rewarding, and to see the success of this business fills me with pride,” Cunico said.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude for the opportunity to lead Orro over the last three and a half years.

“This change in leadership is in line with the evolving needs of Orro as we move into our next growth phase, and I am excited to see Dan step into the CEO role. I have no doubts that his vision for the business will take Orro to new heights.”

Greengarten added he will continue to build on the foundation that Cunico has established over the last three and a half years.

“I want to express my appreciation to Rodd for his outstanding leadership, vision and contributions to Orro’s success,” Greengarten said. “I look forward to continuing working with Rodd in his new capacity on the board, ensuring a seamless transition, collaboration on future initiatives and further growth of the group.”

In addition, Martin Uhrik will join Orro in the role of Chief Financial Officer, bringing experience from various finance, commercial, investment and strategic roles held during his 23-year career, driving several mergers and acquisitions. He replaces Fabian Kuehn who is relocating to New Zealand for personal reasons.

Uhrik returns to Australia from the UK, where he held the role of deputy group CFO at Technicolour Creative Studios and led the process to have Technicolour listed on the ASX.

Heith Mackay-Cruise will become the non-executive chair of the board. He holds board positions on a number of EuroNext-listed companies and brings experience from the broader global information economy sector. He has also been on the Orro board as a non-executive director since its launch in 2021.

“The success of Orro in its first few years has been driven by the expert knowledge and leadership of Rodd, and we thank him for his persistent dedication to the company,” Mackay-Cruise said.

“I look forward to working closely with Dan and my fellow directors, as Orro continues to establish itself as a leader in the industry, focusing on economic returns for all our stakeholders.”