First Focus snaps up Rock IT

14 Rock IT team members will join the business as part of the deal.

Managed service provider First Focus has added to its growing list of acquisitions with the purchase of Melbourne-based IT provider Rock IT.

Financial terms of this deal were not disclosed, but all 14 Victorian and Philippines-based Rock IT team members will be joining First Focus as part of the deal, which has over 300 employees located across Australia, New Zealand, Philippines, Ireland, and South Africa.

First Focus CEO Ross Sardi said acquisition continues to form an important part of the company’s growth strategy.

“We’ll continue to look for opportunities where we can augment our organic growth with acquisitions such as this. Rock IT is a great example of an aligned company, it’s an award winning brand, and has an extremely capable team.”

Rock IT, which was founded in 2003, marks the sixth acquisition in the last three years for First Focus, with Sardi indicating that there was still time left in 2023 for another deal to be completed.

“Where we feel able to augment existing services, deliver great outcomes for an MSPs existing client base, and extend our reach in existing markets - we will absolutely look to continue with our current rate of acquisitions,” Sardi said.

Rock IT managing director Nik Devidas highlighted his proud achievements with the company and the importance of finding the right operator if it were to sell the business.

“First Focus has a lot in common with Rock IT, namely a long operational history (more than 20 years) and an award-winning pedigree. But, First Focus also has a fantastic focus on client and staff satisfaction, so I know I am leaving my clients and team in good hands,” Devidas said.

"Choosing First Focus as the acquirer was a decision rooted in trust and shared values. Together, we're dedicated to maintaining the high standards of service and excellence that both our companies are known for."

Sardi added the acquisition of Rock IT was more than a strategic move but also a testament to its commitment to service delivery and innovation in the A/NZ MSP space.

“As we welcome the talented Rock IT team into the First Focus family, our joint expertise will further elevate our ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions and unparalleled service to our clients,” Sardi said.