Mojo Soup poaches Deloitte talent to ramp up AI expertise

Makes two new leading hires in data and AI.

Haley Schumacher and Jared Bagnall (Mojo Soup) Credit: Mojo Soup

Brisbane-based digital and business transformation specialist Mojo Soup has made two senior hires in order to grow its data and artificial intelligence capabilities.

The business has hired Deloitte’s Jared Bagnall a practice manager, tasking him to lead its insights and analytics team along with Haley Schumacher as a principal consultant for the insights and analytics team.

The duo bring extensive experience from the consulting and business transformation world, according to Mojo Soup. Schumacher re-joins the team at Mojo Soup after three years when she worked at Glass and Deloitte in Brisbane.



“The strong values base and inclusive value proposition underpin their focus on achieving what’s best for the customer,” she said. “We are both looking forward to leading and expanding the practice, extending capability for existing customers and securing new business opportunities as a team.”

Bagnall added that Mojo Soup has a “progressive outlook and a growing portfolio of customers aligned with [his] expertise and experience”.

Mojo Soup business was founded in 2011 by David Lockie and Euan Kennedy and is focused on Microsoft platforms and proprietary technologies. According to the two, the name 'Mojo Soup' was inspired by a jazz band that Lockie was a part of, playing the saxophone during his university years.

The company claims to have achieved 40 per cent year-on-year growth in both revenue and headcount for the last two years, adding extra capacity and has expanded into the Sydney market this year.

“We have built a business with strong foundations, talented people and a loyal and growing customer base,” Lockie said.

“Our unwavering commitment to retaining and attracting the best talent to craft tools and technology solutions that enable transformation and sees us continuing to do more, be more and win more with our customers.”