Macquarie Cloud brings Azure 'guardrail’ to Microsoft Marketplace

Macquarie Cloud has launched a software-as-a-service (SaaS) “guardrail” for Azure services in what it calls a “global first”.

The Macquarie Technology Group-owned IT services provider will offer its ‘Macquarie Guard’ solution to clients globally via the Microsoft Marketplace.

Macquarie Guard is described as a full turnkey SaaS solution that automates “practical guardrails” into Azure services, enabling “continuous cost optimisation and governance, accelerated development, and greater speed to market”.

Macquarie Guard will also allow Azure customers on Microsoft agreements to draw down on their Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC), allowing them in theory to unlock credits and incentives faster.

“Macquarie Guard is the culmination of the unique IP across our 120-strong team and our experience providing leading Azure cloud services to Australian organisations,” said Macquarie Cloud Services head of Azure Naran McClung.

“Our purpose is to help customers that are underserved and overcharged succeed. We’re ready to bring that expertise and our NPS-proven service to a whole new segment, right as organisations are increasing their cloud footprint and looking to technologies like AI and machine learning.”

The solution also has Managed Azure intellectual property (IP) and associate services architecture, as well as more than 50 unique function applications.

“Macquarie Guard’s AI-powered guardrails help organisations liberate their teams from burdensome resource and infrastructure management and spend more time on meaningful and secure change,” said McClung.

The launch follows Microsoft's recent announcement that it would invest $5 billion in the next two years to bolster Australian cyber security, cloud, and AI capabilities.

“Customers are truly seeing what real transformation means by leading with securing their data,” said Vanessa Sorenson, Microsoft chief partner officer in Australia and New Zealand

“Macquarie Cloud Services is part of this transformation journey Microsoft is on. Together we can provide a secure lens and guardrails around customers’ cloud environments, safeguard their data, and service what they truly need to transform.”