Virtual IT Group reaches top tier with Access4

Peter Eldon (Access4) Credit: Access4

Virtual IT Group (VITG) has obtained Diamond++ tier with Access4 following its acquisition of Ittelligent and Powernet.

According to Access4, the status stems from both VITG’s purchase of the vendor’s two partners and its investment in its unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) offerings.

Founded in Shellharbour, NSW, in 2015, VITG provides managed services to 1,400 customers in Australia, New Zealand, the US and Singapore

During its eight years of operation, it has acquired 14 other consultancies and service providers. Today, it employs 250 people and has a turnover of $80 million.

VITG has previously just provided cloud telephony solutions from 8x8, RingCentral and Microsoft Teams via two telecommunications providers.

However, with the acquisition of Ittelligent in 2021, VITG became an Access4 partner and subsequently acquired Powernet, also an Access4 partner

“In recent months, we have consolidated our vendor partners, we now have a great opportunity to further consolidate our key offerings in the voice, cloud telephony and UCaaS area,” added Chris Troncone, VITG chief customer officer.

“Indeed, Access4 is our UCaaS go-to-market offering which we have recently been able to productise. Not only is it easy to sell and simple to deploy, but Access4 has a dedicated porting department which further takes the pain away from porting customer numbers as the Access4 team handles all porting intricacies, including fast porting options, simplifying the whole process for us.”

By becoming an Access4 Diamond++, VITG will get the “highest level” of support and incentives, as well as VIP access to sales support, marketing support, and premium technical support. They will also get complimentary access to annual events such as the Access4 Annual Partner Conference.

“VITG is a significant player in the MSP space with a true national sales team,” said Peter Eldon, director of sales and marketing at Access4.”

They are one of the largest and most reputable managed services players in the country and have a considerable base of long-established customer relationships. We’re looking forward to working with VITG to provide even more value to their existing customers as well as support for generating recurring revenue with new greenfield opportunities.”