Dicker Data doubles down on Cisco security investment with new hire

George Guirguis comes on board as the new business manager for Cisco Security.

Vickie Madeleine (Dicker Data) Credit: LinkedIn

Dicker Data is doubling down on its investment into Cisco Security for Australian partners through hiring George Guirguis as the new business manager for Cisco Security.

Guirguis previously spent five years at JB Hi-Fi Business Solutions and has also worked at Dimension Data, Gateway Business Communications and Orange Business Services.

In the newly created role, Guirguis will build the sales, technical presales and support mechanisms required to underpin the planned growth in Cisco’s Security business, along with raising the profile of Cisco Security in the Australian channel.

“I’m pleased to welcome George to the team as we commence our strategic investment into driving the growth of Cisco Security in the local market,” Dicker Data Cisco general manager Vickie Madeleine said.

“Cisco has the most comprehensive range of security solutions, comprising of endpoint, firewall, identity, network, cloud and more, and we’re on a mission to make every partner aware of the role Cisco can play in combatting the increasingly complex cybersecurity challenges facing our industry.”

In addition to the appointment of Guirguis, Dicker Data is actively recruiting for a number of Cisco Security roles to expand its market reach.

“Cisco Security has been underrepresented in our market, which means there’s a significant opportunity ahead for the partners who are willing to invest and be part of the hyper-growth journey we’re building,” Guirguis said.

“Cisco is one of the few vendors that offers end-to-end cybersecurity solutions to protect users and endpoints, through to core infrastructure, but the nature of cybersecurity is complex.

“We’re creating programs to simplify Cisco Security for our partners, and we have a number of exciting initiatives in the works that will help our partners to capitalise and expand on the cybersecurity opportunities within their existing customers.”

Cisco A/NZ director of cyber security Corien Vermaak said through increasing their investment in the security portfolio, the collaboration with Dicker Data will benefit both customers and partners.

“With this collaboration, we anticipate significant benefits for communities and organisations, ensuring robust protection for users, endpoints, and core infrastructure in the intricate landscape of cybersecurity,” Vermaak said.



