DQA and Dickerson Digital strike Indigenous collaboration

Michael Dickerson and Steve Melville. Credit: Supplied

Strategy delivery and technology specialist DQA has collaborated with Indigenous-owned IT provider Dickerson Digital to develop critical infrastructure and deliver new capabilities.

The partnership includes upcoming initiatives across a number of industries and seeks to highlight heightened capabilities achieved through the collaboration of Indigenous and non-Indigenous companies.

“Dickerson Digital’s culture aligns with our values here at DQA of rolling up our sleeves and getting the job done. Combining our joint technical capabilities, networks and scope through this partnership will allow us to further uplift the systems Australians rely on while opening the door to new possibilities to encourage entrepreneurship and self-determination for First Nations people,” DQA CEO Steve Melville said.

This partnership builds on the established relationship between DQA and Kalinda IT, which focused on internships within Kalinda’s Indigenous Pathways Program in the development of secure high-quality support desk services for DQA’s key Federal Government and commercial customers.

DQA’s recent projects have leveraged Microsoft’s advanced cloud capabilities to help the government establish new agencies, organisations and collaboration frameworks entirely in the cloud while ensuring a secure and flexible end-user experience.

Both DQA and Dickerson Digital will extend their impact and capabilities, particularly in complex critical infrastructure environments where minimising cybersecurity risks is a key concern.

“Formalising our partnership with DQA will allow us to achieve the ambitious goals and projects that are a part of our vision as an organisation,” Dickerson Digital CEO Michael Dickerson said.

“We look forward to building on our partnership with an organisation possessing the credibility of DQA and are excited to collaborate on developing meaningful outcomes for all Australians. Significant new initiatives are to be announced in the months ahead which are only possible with DQA’s ability to unlock the value of the Microsoft stack for complex government and commercial organisations.”

Dickerson Digital is an Indigenous-owned technology specialist focused on digital transformation and customer service across Australia, Europe and the APAC Region.

The partnership includes extended relationships with tiaki Global, an indigenous-owned New Zealand technology organisation, Kalinda IT and GDS Tech, a joint partner for indigenous recruitment and pathway development.