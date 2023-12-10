AWS delivers AWS SDK for Rust

Now available at crates.io, the AWS SDK for Rust provides access to some 300 AWS cloud services, each with its own crate.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has made its AWS SDK for Rust generally available, for developing and deploying applications on the AWS cloud using the Rust programming language.

Announced November 28, the AWS SDK for Rust simplifies the use of AWS services by providing libraries familiar to Rust developers. Developers can get started with the SDK at the AWS website, with the SDK accessible through crates.io.

Providing an idiomatic, type-safe API, along Rust language benefits such as performance, reliability, and productivity, the AWS SDK for Rust supports modern Rust features such as non-blocking IO, builders, and async/await, AWS said. The extensible SDK works out of the box using safe defaults; users can customize it to their own unique use case. Access is provided to more than 300 AWS services, AWS said, each with its own Rust crate. Also, the SDK is modular, enabling users to compile crates just for the services they use.

Using the AWS SDK for Rust, developers can transfer data to and from Amazon S3, Amazon EC2, and Amazon DynamoDB. AWS said it would continue to accept contributions to the development of the SDK. Developers can vote for features, report defects, review docs, and join the discussion. AWS has published a public roadmap and contribution guidelines.