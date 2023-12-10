HPE honours top performing Australian partners

The annual event celebrated the strength, innovation, and collaborative spirit of HPE's partners.

HPE Australian partners have been honoured for their achievements for the year at an awards ceremony hosted at 12-Micron in Barangaroo.

The annual event celebrated the strength, innovation, and collaborative spirit of HPE's partners and reflected how they were reshaping the tech landscape.

“Seeing our partners thrive and push the boundaries in such challenging times is truly inspiring. Their dedication to innovation and excellence in key areas such as Edge, Hybrid Cloud, and AI has been pivotal, driving their success and bolstering our collective ambitions,” HPE director of channels and alliances Julie Barbieri said.

Ingram Micro earned two titles as HPE distributor of the year and Distribution GreenLake Partner of the Year.

“Receiving these awards underscores our commitment to excellence and strong connection with the team. Our relationship has always been collaborative, and this recognition only fuels our motivation to continue striving for greater heights together,” Ingram ASG, speciality and commercial director, Hope McGarry said.

Dicker Data also secured two awards, gaining HPE New Logo and Reactivation Distributor of Year as well as HPE Aruba Networking Distributor of the Year.

“Our journey with HPE Aruba Networking has been pivotal to our achievements. The recognition is a testament to our commitment to leveraging the resources and competencies offered by HPE to deliver unique solutions and exceptional customer experiences,” Dicker Data COO Vlad Mitnovetski said.

HPE Platinum Partner of the Year went to AC3 while Brennan secured HPE Gold Partner of the Year.

HPE Silver Partner of the Year went to A23 and Meridian IT collected Rising Star. CDW won GreenLake Partner of the Year and Atturra Managed Services won Service Provider of the Year. HPEFS Partner of the Year was awarded to Nexsys IT.

“Tonight’s awards are not just about individual achievements but about a collective push towards a future where technology and partnership go hand in hand. Congratulations to all the winners. Here's to continuing our journey of growth and innovation in 2024,” Barbieri said.

NTT Australia achieved HPE Aruba Networking Platinum Partner of the Year while Accucom nabbed Gold Partner of the Year.

Onel Consulting received Silver Partner of the Year and Managed Services Provider Partner of the Year went to Superloop Australia.

CBR Cyber accepted Rising Star Partner of the Year and Catalytic IT achieved Edge Partner of the Year.

SMB Partner of the Year went to Auscomp Computers while Matrix CNI received Technical Innovation Partner of the Year and Data#3 picked up Partnership Excellence.

"Our partners triumphed over FY23 challenges, conquering supply chain hurdles while maintaining strong customer relationships, and outshining newcomers in a fiercely competitive market,” HPE Aruba Networking South Pacific channel leader Tristan Rajah said.

“Building on a record FY22, they accelerated growth by swiftly integrating new HPE Aruba Networking solutions, unlocking exciting new markets.

“There can only be a handful of award winners from our large community of deserving partners. On behalf of the entire team, I’d like to extend a heartfelt appreciation to all the partners in our community.”